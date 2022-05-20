Mbappe, 23, has become the talk of the international sports street, as his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the current season, and he is strongly wanted by Real Madrid.

According to the Spanish sports newspaper, Marca, Fayza Al-Ammari, the player’s mother, believes that the ball is in her son’s court, so “he will make the final decision.”

Al-Ammari added that if he joins Real Madrid, Mbappe will be empowered with the rights associated with his image, as this point was controversial due to what was rumored about Paris Saint-Germain’s offer about the player benefiting from 100 percent of his image rights, compared to a lower percentage in the Royal Club.

“We are waiting for the decision that he will make. There is a small difference between the two shows. We are waiting for him to choose what he wants to do.”

She also indicated the end of meetings with the two clubs regarding the contract with Mbappe, as “there will be no further meetings about his future.”

And “Marca” wrote, “Real Madrid’s enthusiasm and optimism about Mbappe’s arrival has subsided during the past week, after it seemed that the French player might stay in Paris,” following an offer in which he would receive about one million euros per week, to become the highest paid player in the world.

But some Real Madrid officials seemed to understand Mbappe’s situation, because they know that the player will not make his final and decisive decision until the last moments.

Paris Saint-Germain showed great attachment to his player, even French President Emmanuel Macron himself asked him to stay.

Things are expected to become clearer on Saturday, when Paris Saint-Germain plays its last game of the season against Metz.