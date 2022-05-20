James Rodríguez, while in Colombia, made a very special visit

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Key days to know the future of the footballer.
May 20, 2022, 01:29 PM
James Rodríguez spends days in Colombia, recovered from an injury that did not let him play with Al Rayyan in the end of the club’s season.
Well, while his future is defined, if he continues in Qatar or returns to Europe, James made a special visit.
The player shared photos on his social networks accompanying a large group of young soccer players, who were very excited to have the Colombian National Team player by their side. The visit was in Antioquia.
The children are part of the player’s own Foundation, called Colombia Somos Todos, which supports children in different areas of the country.
“With dedication and commitment, dreams come true, a beautiful moment to never forget,” was the message on the Foundation’s Instagram account.
