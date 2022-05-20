Saturday, May 21, 2022
James Rodríguez, while in Colombia, made a very special visit

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez

Key days to know the future of the footballer.

James Rodríguez spends days in Colombia, recovered from an injury that did not let him play with Al Rayyan in the end of the club’s season.

Well, while his future is defined, if he continues in Qatar or returns to Europe, James made a special visit.

The player shared photos on his social networks accompanying a large group of young soccer players, who were very excited to have the Colombian National Team player by their side. The visit was in Antioquia.

The children are part of the player’s own Foundation, called Colombia Somos Todos, which supports children in different areas of the country.

“With dedication and commitment, dreams come true, a beautiful moment to never forget,” was the message on the Foundation’s Instagram account.

