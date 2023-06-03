NATO | Estonian Post publishes a stamp in honor of Finland’s NATO membership

According to the Estonian ambassador, the destinies of Finland and Estonia are now intertwined.

Estonian posti, Omniva, issued a stamp in honor of Finland’s NATO membership. The brand was officially presented on Friday, June 2 at the Finnish Embassy in Tallinn. The Estonian reported on the matter Postimees magazine and Estonian public radio ERR.

In the center of the stamp is NATO’s white compass rose. Under it lies a blue Finnish maiden. On the edge it says “Finland’s accession to NATO” (Finland’s accession to NATO). Designed by Mark Jaan Saar.

Estonia has been one of the loudest supporters of Finland’s NATO membership, and the country ratified Finland’s membership application as soon as July 2022. Finland finally became the 31st member of the military alliance on April 4, 2023.

Estonian ambassador to Finland Sven Sakkov stated that Estonia and Finland have been connected to each other for a long time due to the economy, culture and relations between people. Now the security of the countries also shares the connection.

“In other words, the fates of Estonia and Finland are now intertwined,” Sakkov said, according to ERR.

Finland NATO membership stamps cost 2.6 euros each. A total of 25,000 have been printed.

“Finland’s accession to NATO is a historic event, and the stamp is a symbol of our support for Finns to commemorate this important moment,” said the chairman of Omniva’s supervisory board. Mart Mägi According to ERR.

“The mark is distributed worldwide, and philatelists [postimerkkien keräilijät] thereby capturing the memory of this special moment in their collections for future generations.”

Correction 3.6. 2 p.m.: Edited the description of the stamp. The postmark was described so that it would be used horizontally. The sign is used in a vertical position.