Dhe current Lidl brochure advertises high discounts. For its 50th anniversary, the discounter is significantly reducing the price of individual products, and some are even reduced in price by up to half. “More than cheap” is how Lidl describes its offer price in the brochure.

The discounter is not the only grocer that is currently making cuts. Just recently, for example, the Kaufland supermarket lowered the price of several types of cheese – the reason for this is the lower raw material prices. Other retailers have also reduced the price of cheese before. And not only that: the big discounters Aldi and Lidl are fighting for the best price. While Lidl wants to attract attention with its anniversary offers, Aldi is responding with its own discounts. All in all, the retailers are primarily reducing the price of staple foods such as pasta, butter, cheese or fruit and vegetables. These are product groups that attract many consumers to the shops.

But that shouldn’t hide the fact that shopping is still expensive. The inflation rate in Germany fell from 7.2 to 6.1 percent in May. This was announced by the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden on Wednesday after an initial estimate. Food prices rose 14.9 percent in May from a year earlier. Although the value is below the April level (17.2 percent), it still remains high.

How do the dealers’ offers fit in with the persistently high inflation rate? “We assume that the inflation rates will drop significantly overall, but it is rather unlikely that the price level itself will fall,” says Joachim Ragnitz from the Ifo Institute. This is especially true for food. The fact that individual goods are becoming cheaper again – as the brochures of the grocers show – does not contradict this.







And consumers are still skeptical: According to a survey published on Friday by the auditing company EY, 70 percent of Germans still believe that there will be further price increases in the food sector in the next six months.

This assessment may also be due to the manufacturers who have already announced plenty of price increases for this year: such as consumer goods manufacturer Henkel, food group Nestlé or the French spirits group Pernod Ricard. In fact, Unilever’s chief financial officer believes inflation has peaked, but not pricing.

No single cause

Such announcements lead to resentment among the retailers – especially among the supermarkets, which in the past wanted to differentiate themselves from the discounters with many branded products. The supermarkets Edeka and Rewe even asked their manufacturers in a letter to finally lower the purchase prices. Especially in areas where costs have recently fallen. According to the Edeka letter, this is the case for grain or vegetable oils, for example. This is the only way to ensure the competitiveness of the Edeka merchants.