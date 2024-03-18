Rome (AFP)

Napoli, the “defending champion,” stopped the winning streak of Inter, the leader of the Italian Football League, at 10 matches, after they tied 1-1, in the twenty-ninth stage.

In the “Wounded” match, after Inter and Napoli were eliminated from the quarter-finals of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in succession, the two teams came away with one point that would not have much impact on the Nerazzurri’s steady journey towards winning the league title for the twentieth time.

Inter still leads the standings, 14 points behind its closest competitor, i.e. second-place Milan, and 17 points ahead of third-placed Juventus.

Matteo Darmian gave Inter the lead (43), before Brazilian Joan Jesus equaled for Napoli (82).

Inter was a disappointing way out of the Champions League for its fans, after missing out on a 1-0 win in the first leg, then also advancing by a goal in the second leg, before exiting on penalties. Likewise, Napoli bid farewell to the main continental competition at the hands of Barcelona “4-2 on aggregate.”

Napoli is still fighting to ensure qualification to one of the continental competitions next season, as it occupies seventh place with 45 points, two points behind sixth-placed Atalanta, whose match against its guest Fiorentina was postponed at this stage minutes before its start, without the League explaining the reasons, but it is… It confirmed information reported in the Italian press, stating that Fiorentina's general manager, Joe Baroni, who is with the team in Bergamo, was transferred to the hospital.

Media reports indicated that Baroni may have suffered a heart attack.