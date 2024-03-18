Elections in Russia, Putin quotes Navalny for the first time in public – VIDEO

Putin and the translation of the passage about Navalny reported by the Twitter/X account of the independent Russian media The Insider

“As for Mr Navalny. Yes, he's dead, that's always a sad event. But we have also had other cases where people have died in places of deprivation of liberty. Didn't this happen in the United States? It happened, and more than once. By the way, I'll tell you, it will be unexpected. A few days before Mr. Navalny's death, some colleagues, not members of the administration, told me that there was the idea of swap Mr. Navalny with people who were in prison in Western countries. You may believe me, you may not. The person who spoke to me hadn't finished the sentence yet, but I said: I agree. But, unfortunately, what happened happened. Only on one condition, I said: we will change, but he won't come back. Let him sit there. But it happens, you can't do anything about it, that's life.”