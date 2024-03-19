Paris (AFP)

Nantes, which is ranked sixteenth in the French Football League, confirmed the return of its former coach, Antoine Kombouare, to succeed Jocelane Gourvenec.

Kombouare, 60 years old, who led the team between 2021 and 2023, will be presented to the media on Tuesday.

Jorvenec was unable to provide the addition to Nantes, after he succeeded Pierre Aristoye on November 29, and was content to lead them to collect 10 points in 13 matches, that is, five points less than Aristoi in the same number of matches.

Kombouare, who played for Nantes between 1983 and 1990, previously led his team to win the Cup as coach in 2022, as well as “runner-up” a year later.

Kombouare trained Paris Saint-Germain, Guingamp, Bordeaux, Lille and Toulouse, as well as the Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Nantes is fighting to stay away from the positions threatened by relegation, as it is in sixteenth place, one point behind Lorient, fifteenth, and four behind Toulouse, eleventh. It also exited the cup in the round of 32, losing to Laval from the second division.

The team will play its next match against Nice V on March 31 in the twenty-seventh stage of the league.