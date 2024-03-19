The transfer market, always restless, presents us with an intriguing scenario. Teams are already thinking about how they could strengthen their squads for next season. Dive into the thick of the rumors and crucial decisions that are shaping the clubs' destinies.
According to reports The Sun, Manchester United would have sent several scouts to look at the Real Sociedad midfielder, Mikel Merino. The British media reports that the player's clause is 60 million euros.
According to information from Football Insider, Arsenal would have Newcastle striker Isak on their list of possible signings for next season. Although there have still been no official approaches, the Swede is a player that the Gunner team's offices like.
One of the surprises of the Spanish league has been Mason Greenwood, according to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United is willing to sell the player and FC Barcelona, which some time ago was interested in the Englishman, has now gotten off the wagon
Mario Hermoso ends his contract with Atlético de Madrid on June 30 and Juventus is aware of this. According to reports Tuttosportthere would have already been a first contact between Juventus and the player's agents
Joao Cancelo has revealed what his future plans are after being asked about the option of playing for Benfica after the culé team: “It can't be ruled out. I really want to play for Benfica, I really do. But I would like to be somewhere else.” two or three years here,” said the Portuguese footballer.
