On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar horoscopes for December 29.

In this context, it is important that each of the signs knows the situation they will face this Friday and that they see in detail what the position of the stars indicates for the day.

Aries

In terms of work, everything will turn out just as you expect, a change that has occurred will benefit you, so don't stress about it. It's time to give time to the people you love, they have distanced themselves from them. You will have the opportunity to meet new people, including one with whom you will live great moments, don't stay locked up.

Taurus

Today will be a great day. If you are single, it may be time to find love, you will meet new people who will open up a world of possibilities, pay attention because you could get the inspiration you need for the next few days or move forward with that idea that you have had in mind for a long time. Someone might make a comment that will hurt you, don't let it affect your mood.

Gemini

You will receive an unexpected gift, it could be advice, a declaration of love or a visit from someone, appreciate what arrives. In love, if the person you were dating suddenly walks away, it's for the best, they weren't the one.

Cancer

At work you might feel disappointed because someone will grow more than you, be patient, everyone has their own pace, your dedication to detail will pay off, invest in your education. Surround yourself with those you love to recharge your batteries. Days of nostalgia will come when you will remember people who left your life, cherish the good memories, but do not long for what is no longer possible.

Leo

They will feel a little nostalgic, especially because there is something at work that has them stressed, they must change their perspective, they will soon have a meeting and they will have to pay close attention, their mental speed will make them stand out, present their ideas clearly and maintain a positive attitude Don't give up, show what you are capable of.

Virgo

Today you will be able to enjoy good times with those around you, if there is any difficulty you have to face, do not give up, you will know how to overcome the challenges, remember all the times you have triumphed. If you are in a relationship, your partner will feel a little sad and will need your positive energy to lift their spirits.

Pound

Answer all the messages and calls you receive, someone will contact you about something that interests you. They have stopped doing something they like and they should get back to it. At work, in the next few days a change will come that will favor them, they will stand out thanks to their social skills and creativity, they are in a great moment.

Scorpio

They will receive news that will affect them, especially in the sentimental area, the person with whom they were trying to establish a relationship may end up being just a friendship, don't worry, the right one will arrive. Take the time to transform your environment, redecorating will help you welcome the new year with the best energy. There is envy around you, you should not give it importance.

Nana Calistar's horoscope for today Photo: Nana Calistar/Facebook

Sagittarius

They are on a good streak, even if problems arise they will realize that they will be able to overcome them easily. In love, they will soon meet a person who will change their lives. If you are in a relationship, passion will reign, plan that trip that you have had in mind for a long time, you don't need a lot of money, a simple getaway may be ideal.

Capricorn

If you are starting a relationship, take the time to learn more about your partner's tastes, family and friends, you could be surprised. It is best to talk from the beginning to be able to decide together if you have a future. You may discover that it is your relationship. soul mate, but they must deepen their connection.

Aquarium

You may feel like you are on pause, but you must be patient, soon everything will take its rhythm. In love you will also have to go at a slow pace, put effort and do not give up, realize everything you have given and reflect on what you can continue to contribute.

Pisces

A person who is important to you is not having a good time, you have to be there for him and help him get ahead, take the opportunity to share your goals, he could become your accomplice to boost your success. Good news comes at work, your finances could improve, if so, be grateful by doing something altruistic so that the good energy stays with you.