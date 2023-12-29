Your votes have been counted, we have a winner.

Once again we had 10 candidates this year who competed together for the prestigious title: Autoblog Car of the Year. We found all remarkable cars on the shortlist and you had no problem choosing from them. Although, the top 3 were surprisingly close together this year. As tradition dictates, we have just announced the winner during the last BNR Auto Show of the year and listened to the reaction of the winning importer.

While the BMW M3 Touring took the title last year, the Munich brand finished in a very creditable 3rd and 4th place in 2023. The BMW M2 competed for the win for a long time, but eventually the M2 even dropped to 3rd place with the finish in sight (15.2% of the votes). Following suitably behind, the new BMW 5 Series took a solid 4th place as soon as the polls opened and never let go (11.9% of the votes).

The Ferrari Purosangue finished in second place (17.7% of the votes). The striking new model from the Maranello stable. A high hatchback, or an SUV with a long nose. Characterize the model as you wish. It is clear that you almost thought it was the winner of this title. Because after more than 4,000 votes, the difference between the Ferrari and the winner was only a few dozen votes. Remarkable!

The winner

Yes, and then we come to the winner of this election. With a minimal lead, but it is enough, the Porsche 911 Dakar wins the election. With 18.3% of the votes. So the 911 Dakar, together with the Ferrari, takes more than 1/3rd of the votes. But it is not a clear victory now, just like in 2022 (BMW M3 Touring had 25% of the votes at the time).

So you see, Porsche is a brand with traditions. But if you do something crazy once in a while, we all appreciate it!

Previous winners

The Porsche 911 Dakar joins the prestigious list of winners of the Autoblog Car of the Year election. Previous winners of the Autoblog Car of the Year election were the Volvo In 2020, the Polestar 2 was the crowd favorite of Autoblog.nl readers and in 2021 the GT3 Touring. And as mentioned, in 2022 the title went to the BMW M3 Touring.

BNR Auto Show

As mentioned, the result was also discussed during the BNR Autoshow, as well as a first reaction from the winner in the person of Tom Wouda. PR Porsche Netherlands. He calls in to share with us his joy that the Porsche 911 Dakar the Autoblog has become Car of the Year 2023.

And if he had anything to say, well, a few quotes from his response

Thank you listeners of BNR and readers of Autoblog for winning this great prize. It will of course get a beautiful place on our mantelpiece in Leusden. Perhaps not entirely coincidentally, this will be placed next to the prize for the GT3 Touring, which was already chosen as the car of the year a few years ago. And I think this award for the Dakar shows how distinctive and versatile the Porsche 911 still is…. …In 1984 we won Paris-Dakar with the Porsche 911. So yes, of course people can guess where the name comes from. And of course it still drives like a 911. It is not a very cumbersome off-road vehicle that only comes into its own when the asphalt ends. Because even on the asphalt it is still a powerful sports car. Well, it's a limited edition of 2500 copies. So you will never encounter many of them in the Netherlands. It's a bit lame of course, but I can never give official sales numbers. But fortunately I have had the opportunity to see quite a few different configured copies in recent months. From, for example, a completely rally white without roof rack, to a very nice paint-to-sample dark green with roof rack. And also various Rough Roads versions. So the Dakars that drive around in the Netherlands are all very uniquely configured. I really like that…. PR Supremo of Porsche NL: Tom Wouda

The full results Autoblog Car of the Year

Porsche 911 Dakar Ferrari Purosangue BMW M2 BMW 5 Series (i5) Rolls Royce Spectre Kia EV9 Lotus Eletre Lamborghini Revuelto Mercedes-AMG C63S E Performance Volkswagen ID.7

Thank you all for your votes!

