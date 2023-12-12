Music | Here are the 2023 Emma nominees – Käärijä nominated for Rookie of the Year

Behm, who released the album “Merititet erot” received the most Emma nominations.

Finnish The nominees for the 2023 Emma Awards, which are awarded to the best creators in the music industry, have been announced. This year, awards will be given in a total of 21 categories.

The most significant change to the categories from last year is that this year at the Emma gala there is no award for children's music of the year at all. The award has been part of the Emma gala since 2004, except for one year in between.

Deputy director of the Music Producers Association Tommi Kyrän according to the children's music category, the category has been put on hiatus because “very little music has been published in the genre”.

The most nominations were collected Significant differences -released the album in early autumn Behmwho is nominated for artist of the year and producer of the year, in addition to which he is nominated in the categories album of the year, song of the year, pop of the year and “artist/band of the year” chosen by public vote.

Critic Arttu Seppänen gave in his assessment Significant differences – album three stars and described it as a “difficult second album”.

“Significant differences is, despite its flaws, a successful sequel for old fans. It doesn't make musical leaps and it doesn't need to. The album roots Behm's position in the domestic contemporary scene, but perhaps even in somewhat surprising ground,” wrote Seppänen.

In listening numbers Significant differences has been a success: it has been streamed nearly 35 million times. Its biggest hit is Olavi Uusivirtan published with The last dancewhich is nominated for song of the year.

His debut album The arc of the drama is fascinating the year after its publication, Behm made history by winning a total of seven awards at the Emma gala.

In total collected five Emma nominations Alma and the Kuumaa band. Kuumaa was awarded last year as band of the year. Alma, which has garnered international success, has won the export Emma twice in 2016–2017.

Four nominations were received Jami Faltin, Lauri Haav, Ibe, Wrapper and Stam1na.

It is noteworthy that Cha Cha Cha – Käärijä, who has made Finland and Europe wild with his Eurovision song, is also nominated for newcomer of the year, even though he started his career already in 2017, released his first EP in 2018 and his first album in 2020.

This is possible because everyone who has not previously been an Emma candidate is counted as newcomers at the Emma gala. The record company can decide for itself whether to nominate its artist or band for the category. Nominees and winners are decided by an annually elected expert jury, which consists of professionals in the music industry.

There has been a discussion about the candidates to be accepted as Rookie of the Year before. Last year, the band Kuumaa was nominated for newcomer of the year after their six-year career.

Emma gala will take place on February 17, 2024. It will be broadcast live on Nelose.

2023 Emma nominees:

Band of the year

Hot

Portion Boys

Roses

Stam1na

Ursus Factory

Vesterinen With Ensembles

Artist of the year

Alma

Behm

Ibe

Wrapper

Lauri Haav

Sex man

Song of the year

Behm and Olavi Uusivirta: The Last Dance (Warner Music)

Ibe: Blondina (Scorpio)

Hot: Overwhelming (Universal Music)

Wrapper : Cha Cha Cha (Warner Music)

Shrty feat. Joalin: Spring in Paris

Viivi and Robin Packalen: Wonderful Pain (Capitol Records/Universal Music)

Album of the year

Alma: Time Machine (PME Records/Warner Music)

Behm: Significant Differences (Warner Music)

Jami Faltin: Against the Odds (Kerrostalo Music)

Kuumaa: The Good and the Bad (Universal Music)

Lauri Haav: Aino (PME Records)

Stam1na: X (Sakara Records)

Rookie of the year

Aliisa Syrjä

Bee

Emma & Matilda

Jambo

Jami Faltin

Wrapper

Producer of the year

Behm

Danitello

Curse

Jonas Olsson

Los Rollos

Salahpoloh

Musician of the year

Axel Ehnström

Jaakko Kiuru

Kaisa Korhonen

Called Salokorpi

Sana Mustonen

Vilma Lähteenmäki

Iskelmä of the year

Eini: After Dark (Sony Music)

Tuure Kilpeläinen: Words remain in the air (Universal Music)

Ilta: I'm just human (Warner Music)

Vesterinen with bands: Moments forever (Universal Music)

Juha Tapio: Land of the Living (Kaiku Recordings)

Ethno of the year

Emmi Kuittinen: Birth of Sorrow (Nordic Notes)

Ensemble Gamut!: RE (Eclipse Music)

Faso Kan: Tungaladen (Global Music Center)

Pekko Käppi & K:H:H:L: Credo (Rockadillo Records)

Tenhi: Valkama (Prophecy Productions)

Vilma Jää: Revenge (Jäähile Records)

Jazz of the year

Aki Rissanen: Hyperreal (Edition Records)

Freezer: Icebreaker (Flame Jazz Records)

Josefiina Vannesluoma and Mortal Lease: The Mortal Lease (Flame Jazz Records)

Selma Savolainen: Horror Vacui (Whirlwind Recordings)

Power: Horros (Svart Records)

Metal of the year

Bloodred Hourglass: How's The Heart? (Out of Line Music)

Insomnium: Anno 1696 (Century Media Records)

Stam1na: X (Sakara Records)

Stoned Statues: Guardian (Sakara Records)

Midwives of Doom: Omen X (Nuclear Blast)

Pop of the year

Alma: Time Machine (PME Records/Warner Music)

Ani: Virgin (Warner Music/Etenee Records)

Bee: Whoops (Monopoli Music/Sony Music)

Behm: Significant Differences (Warner Music)

Isac Elliot: It Happened How It Happened (Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music)

Kuumaa: The Good and the Bad (Universal Music)

Rock of the year

Cyan Kicks: I Never Said 4ever (Ranka Kustannus)

Cat: Monkey Castle (Svart Records)

The 69 Eyes: Death of Darkness (Vallila Music House)

Ursus Factory: IO (Johanna Kustannus/Universal Music)

VV: Neon Noir (Heartagram Records/Universal Music)

Rap of the year

Costi: Limbo (PME Records)

Ibe: Non2en2e / Rapper / Blondina / Famous / Oransi / Vyyhti (Ettiny aitoo rakkaut) / Less Is More / Shoppaa / Cityboy / Huomioo / Ghetto Love (Skorpioni)

Jami Faltin: Against the Odds (Kerrostalo Music)

Lauri Haav: Aino (PME Records)

Sexmane: Sextape II (Sony Music)

Shrty: Perfect Timing (PLAY9 Entertainment)

Classic of the year

Game Music Collective: Restart (Finnish Game Music Revised) (Game Music Collective)

Helsinki Baroque Orchestra, soloist Jani Sunnarborg, Audi Youth Choir Academy, conductor Aapo Häkkinen: Crusell: The Last Warrior (Den siste kämpen) (Ondine)

Helsinki Chamber Choir & Nils Schweckendiek: Reconnaissance – Kaija Saariaho: Choral Music (BIS Records)

Joonas Ahonen & Kreeta-Maria Kentala: Beethoven Sonatas 8, 4 & 9 (Alba Records)

Petri Kumela, Tapiola Sinfonietta, conducted by Dima Slobodeniouk: Exquisitely Absurd (Alba Records)

Ville Hautakangas: 12 Premieres – Contemporary Finnish Piano Music (Alba Records)

Alternative of the year

Emma & Matilda: It's All So Lovely There (Warner Music)

Lyyti: On the rise again (Johanna Kustannus/Universal Music)

Spice Girls: The Happiest People in the World (Is This Art!/Playground Music)

Paddle: M<3lo (Scorpion)

Roses: Melancholia 1, Melancholia 2 (Fullsteam Records)

Critics' Choice

Alma: Time Machine (PME Records/Warner Music Finland)

Lyyti: On the rise again (Johanna Kustannus/Universal Music)

Misha: Nocturnal (Sundae Sauce)

Pambikallio: Parc de Pambi (Helmi Levyt)

Stepa & Eevil Stöö: You Can't Stop Us (PME Records)

Frenzy: In the Eye of the Tornado (Nordic Notes)

Helsingin Sanomat and the TV channel Nelonen belong to the Sanoma Group.