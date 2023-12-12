A tragedy left Brazilian football in mourning and was shocked by the fatality of the event. Caio Henrique, A 21-year-old soccer player was struck by lightning in an amateur soccer match, which was played in the town of Japiran, in the state of Paraná, and died from the strong electric shock received, according to the site Globosporte.

The unfortunate incident occurred during the match between United of Santo Antonio da Platinathe team in which he worked Caio Henrique, and Uniao Japirense, in one of the matches for the Regional Amateur Soccer Cup of the Japira region.

In the middle of a match that was being played under a strong storm at the José Eleutério da Silva stadium, lightning struck Henrique; In addition, five injuries were reported due to the same fall, one of them with a reserved prognosis.

Henrique was immediately assisted and transferred to the Santo Antonio de Platina Hospital, but the young player did not recover from the injuries received from the shock and died shortly after.

“It was raining a lot, but the playing field was in condition to continue playing. At one point, everything became very dark. At the moment the lightning struck it seemed that it was about to clear up, and that was when the lightning struck and the tragedy occurred,” said the municipal sports director of Santo Antonio da Platina, Marcos Noveli Ferreira, in statements to RPC.

“People saw the lightning strike directly… There were several players in that sector of the field, Although it hit only one, they all fell. Some managed to get up, others couldn't. “They were all treated quickly, but unfortunately one of them died,” he added.

According to the director, there was no ambulance on duty at the stadium, so some players were taken in private cars to the municipal hospital, and others waited for the arrival of municipal emergency assistance (SAMU). “The ambulance was not there at that time. But occasionally, when we call, heThe ambulance arrived in five minutesthe SAMU and the firefighters.”

The Japira Prefecture issued a note of condolence and recalled that Caio Henrique had begun his career in the soccer schools of that town. The Japirense Union He also regretted the death of the athlete, whom he highlighted as an “exemplary” athlete, and expressed his solidarity with family, friends and followers.

Caio Henrique de Lima Gonçalves was hit by a fatal electric shock in Santo Antônio da Platina; alone gives chuteira do young derreteu https://t.co/DFTv38K9bR — Folha de Londrina (@folhadelondrina) December 11, 2023

Through a statement, the City Council of Santo Antônio da Platina regretted the death of the player and noted that “every possible effort is being made so that the other affected players receive the best possible care.”

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).

