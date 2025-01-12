Iñaki Peralta, CEO of Sanitas, assures that the disappearance of muface if it is not possible to carry out a tender with the insurers to guarantee the assistance of officials I would be “very bad news”. Peralta predicts that the incorporation of the 1.5 million mutual members to the National Health System (SNS) would cause an increase in waiting lists that would affect all citizens.

Regarding the statements of the Minister of Health, Mónica Gracia, in which she assured that the public system would be capable of taking care of public workers, Peralta defended that this is a number of people “relevant” enough for “no public system in the world can take care of it”.

The CEO and economist has justified Sanitas’ decision to abandon Muface by explaining that it has been years since “the cost of production is greater than the income” and this generates a “risk” situation for the insurers that provided health care to the officials.

Thus, Peralta maintained that there is a moment in which the “healthy” decision for companies is Do not count on clients who are “deficient”which justified that other insurers are following the same step that Sanitas took at the time.

Likewise, in the current context in which Asisa is the only insurer that remains in MufacePeralta pointed out that it will be the company itself that will assess its circumstances and “give the answer” as to whether it can assume the situation as the only company.

On the other hand, the CEO of Sanitas He was open to solutions and public-private alliances that concern health issues because “you just have to look at the world and other countries” and see what there is “many public-private solutions” that have been launched and that “they provide health solutions that work very well.”