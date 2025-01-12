Former bobsleigh world champion Kim Kalicki from Wiesbaden raced to her first World Cup victory this season. In a German triple success on the natural ice rink in St. Moritz, she and pusher Leonie Fiebig prevailed ahead of Olympic champion Laura Nolte (Winterberg/+0.05 seconds) and world champion Lisa Buckwitz from BRC Thuringia (+0.42). “We all performed well here across the board,” said Kalicki, who also became world champion in Switzerland in 2023.

After an excellent first run, the 27-year-old was already two tenths of a second ahead of Nolte and Buckwitz. Nolte set a course record in the second run, but Kalicki couldn’t miss her first World Cup victory since March 2024.

The women’s monobob race on Saturday was postponed to January 24th due to the warm weather conditions on the training day, when the bobsleigh circus stops again in St. Moritz for the end of the World Cup.