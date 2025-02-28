The PP will quote Pradas in the Dana de las Corts Commission with Mazón and Sánchez after excluding it in the Senate

The spokesman of the Popular Group in the Corts Research Commission on the management of the DANA, Fernando Pastor, has presented a living work proposal on Thursday “that flees from the show and the circus” in which, as they have lamented, these parliamentary commissions have become sometimes.

Together with the deputy spokeswoman, Laura Chulià, Pastor has transferred her willingness that the sessions develop with rigor and coherence and are useful on several levels: “First, to the Investigation Commission; second, to Les Corts; third, to the relatives and friends of the victims; fourth, those affected by the flood, and fifth, to the Valencians in general. Because we are obliged to give a worthy explanation and the height of what happened. ”

The Popular Group will request documentation from the Government of Spain, Adif, Aemet, Iberdrola, Hydrographic Confederation of Júcar (CHJ), Ebro Hydrographic Confederation (Che), Generalitat Valenciana, Valencian Institute for Economic Research, Department of National Security, Crisis Committee of the Moncloa and Polytechnic University of Valencia.

It also proposes to mention 71 appears, among those who can stand out from the Government of Spain (Pedro Sánchez, Teresa Ribera, Margarita Robles, Fernando Grande-Marlaska …), Delegation of the Government of the Valencian Community (Pilar Bernabé), Hydrographic Confederation of Júcar (Miguel Polo), of the Generalitat Valencian Basset), municipalities (fifteen mayors and technicians), Hydrographic Confederation of the Safe, Ebro Hydrographic Confederation, Aemet and other experts in the field and civil society.

In addition, the former Conssellera de Justicia, Salomé Pradas, will be cited, to whom the PP itself ruled out in the commission that has promoted the Senate, the former president, Ximo Puig, the former Consseller Arcadi Spain, and the former autonomic emergency secretary, ceased after the Dana, Emilio Argüeso. 17 mayors will also be called, among which are neither the mayor of Valencia, María José Català, nor that of Alfafar, Juan Ramón Adsuara, both of the PP.

The popular deputy stressed that the commission must focus on three temporary keys: present, past and future. “We want to know what happened and why it happened. In the present, it is essential to know what they are doing – and what they are not doing – the administrations with competences in the management of the flood. And in the face of the future, the work plan we present must contribute to the fact that, if a flood like October is repeated, its effects on the Valencian territory are the possible minimums, ”he explained.

In his opinion, research must be developed without vetoes or political biases. This commission “is not a parade”, but will be called to declare those who have “something to contribute, something important to say.” In this sense, Pastor has claimed the PSPV “to encourage their party partners in the Government of Spain to make their face and come to explain what happened and what measures will take to avoid repeating.”

According to the proposed plan, the duration of the works will be twelve months. The sessions will be ordered with six daily appears. The deadline for the rest of the groups to present their work proposals ends this Friday and next Monday, March 3, the coordination table will meet to establish the deadlines and the start of the appearances.