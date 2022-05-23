A year has passed since the Mottarone tragedy, today Eitan lives with her paternal aunt

One year after the tragedy of the Mottaronespeaks there maternal family of little Eitan. The note is released by their spokesperson, Gadi Solomon: “Eitan is with us in our hearts and in our thoughts. We will continue to fight for him to grow up in Israel, his natural home, his family’s home, the burial place of his parents and his little brother. “Currently, the child, after a long legal battle, is in Italy and lives with the paternal aunt Aya Biran.

The note continues: “Even though we have been sentenced to be distant from Eitan and time limits to talk to him, we have never given up and will never give up. The right to be a part of his life and the possibility of him returning to Israel. Legal discussions in Italy are still ongoing and we hope that the Milan court and the people who deal with Eitan’s affairs will have his good at heart and correct the terrible injustice done to him and to us. “

While, on Eitan’s grandfather, Shmuel together with the alleged accomplice an international arrest warrant issued by the magistracy of Pavia for the kidnapping of the child.



