Recover three positions to finish the race in the points, all in unfavorable health conditions: the complex can be summarized as follows Spanish GP disputed by Lando Norrisarrived anyway 8th at the finish despite the tonsillitis found by doctors on the eve of the race, however aggravated by a summer heat that made conditions more difficult for the British driver:

“It was hard – McLaren number 4 commented – before the race I was not feeling very well because I suffer from tonsillitis and this, together with the high temperatures, made this race one of the hardest I’ve ever done. This weekend I have been in a bit of trouble because most of my energy has been spent fighting this disease. I had to skip a lot of engineering sessions, which compromised my weekend, and I certainly wasn’t as prepared for the GP as I would have liked. However, I am very happy to have left the race with a good number of points for the team. The team worked very hard to improve the performance of the car – he added – so I’m glad we could get something out of the weekend. In the next few days we will analyze the data, we will see if there is any additional performance that we can get from the car and we will make sure we are ready for Monaco ”.

A performance therefore of applause, which contrasts with the disappointing one of Daniel Ricciardo: the Australian, in fact, did the exact opposite of his teammate, albeit without any physical problems. Instead of retaining a placement in the points, also favored by the fact that he started from ninth on the grid, the 32-year-old from Perth completed 66 anonymous and colorless laps, up to close the GP at 12 ° place: “It wasn’t a good race – admitted the winner of the last Italian GP as ‘reo-confessed’ – I’d like to find something positive, but it was a struggle from the start. I was slow and simply had a lot less grip than everyone else around me. With the three stops, we had four chances with different sets of tires, but we didn’t have the pace on any of them. I’m not sure why, to be honest, but we’ll try to understand why. We hope to be able to fix this as the updates we made were good. We have a short rest period for Monaco and then we will go again to hope for a better result in a week ”.