The forum organized by ABC and Action‘Sustainable offices for urban regeneration’, addressed, on Tuesday, December 3 at the Vocento-ABC headquarters, the challenge of sustainability in this real estate context, in an environment of population growth in urban areas (in less than In 30 years, 85% of the world’s population will live in cities), with new habits in the way of working and living. Therefore, the sector must be able to be aligned with respect for the environment.

The participants in the day, moderated by journalist Alberto Velázquez, were Andrés Pan de Soraluce, CEO of ACCIONA Living & Culture; María Paz Sangiao, Communities & New Developments manager of BREEAM in Spain; Bruno Sauer, general director of Green Building Council Spain and Reyes Pérez, director of Global Clients at CBRE Design. Representatives who offered a multidisciplinary vision on a performance of general interest, under the influence of European regulations, the Sustainable Development Goals, etc., in the face of the activity of a booming sector, as indicated in a recent CBRE study: Office hiring until September already exceeds that of 2023 as a whole.

As Pan de Soraluce pointed out, these new times require leadership in sustainable construction typologies “in which multinationals, investment funds, banks, confirm sustainability as an unavoidable requirement, in a scenario in which the level of certification in Spain is still low in this aspect (with the exception of large companies). And he highlighted the example of Acciona itself, whose Campus has meant the concentration of its offices in a single place: “It implied, first of all, a saving in mobility, in a space with low construction density (60,000 m2 built on an extension of 10 hectares), which we consider as a botanical park that also has offices, with savings in energy efficiency of 40%, and up to 50% in water. Pan de Soraluce also stressed that offices must be able to attract talent.



«The level of certification in Spain is still low in this aspect» Andrés Pan from Soraluce Action

New times

The participants also highlighted the importance of the user, who is increasingly aware of the need for increasingly sustainable work environments. This is what Paz highlighted: “There is a general conviction, which results in best practices for subsequent certification, both outdoors and indoors, as part of a holistic approach, with many requirements, for spaces that must interact with their environment.” And he stressed the importance of traceability, “which allows us to establish roadmaps, follow improvement plans, and compare results based on data to draw conclusions.” Data that is not based on a mere pass-fail, but on a journey that goes from good to aspirationally excellent (in this case, with savings that represent 100%, even with additional energy generation).











«Traceability allows us to establish roadmaps, follow improvement plans» Maria Paz Sangiao BREEAM Spain

Sauer pointed out, for his part, the importance of “the ability to adapt, of transformation from within, in an activity in which the raw material already existing in these buildings, large generators of waste, must be reduced by 30%. “if you take into account that its average reform cycle usually ranges between seven-eight years.” And he advanced an evident trend to not ‘go off the map’ in this environment of sustainability: “We will see, more and more, how lighting, flooring, carpeting, partitions, even façade elements, are not purchased, but rather rented.” , and will be replaced (and recycled) in due course by the supplying companies.



«The average reform cycle usually ranges between seven-eight years» Bruno Sauer Green Building Council Spain

The GBC representative also pointed out how the measurement of the carbon footprint will be mandatory in buildings of more than 2,000 m² from 2026, as part of a process in which certification will increasingly involve a methodology, rules to follow to configure more sustainable urban spaces. An aspiration that, as the participants highlighted, has already been successfully carried out in cities such as Hamburg, Amsterdam or Manchester, and in which Madrid can join with examples such as the construction of new urban developments (Madrid Nuevo Norte, Valdecarros, Los Cerros , Valdebebas, etc.).

On the ground

An example of the above was pointed out by the Acciona representative: «Ombú, a space in the Méndez Álvar area that has contributed to revaluing the southern area of ​​Madrid. A collaborative effort on a warehouse from 1903 (originally to produce energy from coal) that has become one of the most sustainable buildings in the world, with a one-hectare park and that has had a direct impact on the life of the neighborhood , revaluing the surfaces intended for office and the ‘built to rent’ for a young audience.

As Pérez concluded, common sense prevails (“we cannot afford empty spaces, many hours, throughout the week, so, without a doubt, we must look for more flexible solutions, with adaptable spaces, even more so when there are reports “which suggest that teleworking will decrease in the coming years.”



«There can be reductions of 30% of the carbon footprint just due to the materials used»

He also highlighted the importance of the three ‘Rs’ (“rethink, reuse, recycle”), in an environment in which 80% of the projects of the company he represents are offices, as well as the relevance of the data, measure the carbon footprint compared to previous models (“there may be reductions of 30% in the carbon footprint just due to the materials used”). And in any case, and in coincidence with the rest of the participants in the meeting, with the people at the center: “You have to listen to the users.”