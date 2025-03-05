Business Alliance to take home security products to the general public through proximity trade. The Segurma Group, fourth operator by number of customers in the National Market of Home and Business Alarms and reference in comprehensive safety solutions, has reached an agreement with Sinersis, appliances distribution group, to market SECURMA products and services in more than 1,600 points of sale in Spain

He Alfonso Gallardo security group leads He has assured that this strategy is based on the strength of proximity trade, guaranteeing that both households and businesses have lBest protection technology available in your closest and trusted stores. Likewise, the initiative plans to reinforce the commitment of both companies with innovation and accessibility, bringing security solutions comfortable and efficiently.

On the other hand, this Agreement reinforces the Safe Strategy that is committed to sharing the value and encouraging commercialization through third specialist companies and indirect channels, such as this case.

Sinersis is the largest appliance distribution group in Spain, with a Billing of more than 1,100 million euros per year, owner of Milar stores, Euronics and Tien21. The company is a specialist in offering electronic products and appliances, maintaining a firm focus on customer service, service and satisfaction. Currently, a third of all appliance stores in Spain, with 50% of the volume of sales in proximity and 25% on the total sector.

For its part, Segurma is an independent company with more than 35 years of experience in the security sector, specialized in the installation and monitoring of alarm and businesses alarm systems. Committed to comprehensive protection and technological innovation, Segura has thousands of clients throughout Spain, becoming the safety operator with better valuation and fourth per number of customers in the market.