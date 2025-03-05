Donald Trump, president of the United States, took advantage of his first speech against Congress to breastfeed his policy and highlight his agenda. “America has returned. Six weeks ago, I stopped under the dome of the Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the Gold Age of the United States,” he said in front of a bench divided between Republican enthusiasm and democratic tear. In one of the most altilocent speeches that are remembered since the time of Ronald Reagan, Trump break down the main points of his program: cultural war, immigration, expansionism, public cuts and a renewed nationalism.

The United States is one of the democratic countries that most pomp and solemnity usually attribute to its actions. “We have achieved more in 43 days than what most administrations get four or eight years; and we are only starting.” Month and a half after assuming the position, Donald Trump went to the two Congress cameras in a speech similar to the Debate of the State of the Union.

Unlike states such as Spain, where the government pays accounts recurrently before Parliament, in the US The president does not usually make an appearance in Congressexcept in exceptional cases. These occasions are used to load with all the argument of which the American state manager is capable of. These are the main keys that Trump has left.

Conservative Cultural Front

Donald Trump devoted a good part of his speech (almost two hours) to break down his fight against Inclusion, environment and diversity policies of the federal government, as well as the veto of trans women in women’s sports competitions. The set of these policies, called the English initiatives in English, has had a direct consequence in the US corporate environment, with great firms quickly canceling its environmental or social policies.

The central argument, in addition to the ideological, was economical: Trump has annulled any federal policy that involves studies or investments in these areaswhich generates doubts about its saving potential. American media have stressed that budgets on initiatives of this type were minimal, more propaganda than executive.

Musk and federal cuts

The “brother” of the US President as Hannity said he had an outstanding presence in the presidential box while listening to Trump’s praise. “You’re doing very well,” said the Republican. Elon Musk and his boys from the Government Efficiency Department (Doge), an organ with a controversial legal status, are performing A cuts campaign Throughout the Federal Administration.

His steps are facing innumerable litigation in federal courtswith sentences for and against Doge’s activity. Among the most controversial measures are the dismissal programs and the closure of USAID, the United States International Cooperation Agency.

Trump promised more hard hand and asked the congress to apply its tax and deregulation program. Its objective seems to be to use tariffs as a countermeasted income to boost federal accounts. The figures of alleged cuts reached by Musk are increasingly debatable.

More money for deportations

Trump asked the Congress to increase federal funds to finish “the greatest deportation operation in the history of the United States.” If in the first term he promised a wall against Mexico, in the second his bet has been a program of forced and raid outputs throughout the country to expel illegal immigrants.

Your proposal, for the moment, is Facing great challenges: The monthly outputs are lower than those of his predecessor, Joe Biden; A massive immigrants will reduce labor and consumption, which will impact both inflation and economic growth; and various sectors are increasingly difficult to acquire orders with increasingly militarized borders.

In the line of a renewed nationalism and an anti -immigration speech, Trump highlighted the approval of English as the official language of the United States and the renown of the Gulf of Mexico as Gulf of America.

Expansionism, Peace in Ukraine and Tariff

In foreign policy, Trump had words for the three main points of his program: the renewed imperialism, tariffs and relations with Ukraine. The American president returned to the load with His claims about Greenland and Panama. “We need Greenland. I think we are going to get it. In one way or another, we will get it.” Trump has not specified how they will get it, but invited the Greenlanders to join the United States.

As soon as he won the elections, the New Yorker recovered an idea of ​​his first mandate: Acquire Greenlandpreferably with a purchase to Denmark. That idea quickly evolved and proposed to take the island and that Canada adhered to the United States in a kind of great North America. As for Panama, the president declared his goal of “recovering” the control of the channel, assigned at the end of the 20th century to the Central American country.

Trump defended his tariff policy on the same day they entered into force Customs Taxes to Canada and Mexico of 25% and increased those of China another 10%. The three countries have announced reprisals in a commercial war that will cross the entire Pacific and seriously affect the US economy. “The tariffs aims to make the United States become rich again.”

About Ukraine, Trump announced that Volodimir Zelenskipresident of the European country, sent a letter to sign the mineral agreement and seek a peace treaty with Russia. The message, pronounced at the end of his speech, stressed the same points that Zelenski published hours before: a partial truce with Russia to open peace negotiations.

Anger in the camera

Political polarization in the United States marked all speech, with messages in both sense. While the Republicans proclaimed “use” each message from the president, The Democrats protested with banners and accusations of “lie” or “fraud.” In parallel, Trump charged against the administration of his predecessor, the Democractive Biden, who accused of leaving an “economic catastrophe.”

The most tense moment came when To Greena 78 -year -old representative interrupted the speech shouting: “You have no mandate“. The president of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, ordered his expulsion while the conservative bench broke out in applause for his departure.