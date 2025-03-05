



He Seville FC The second consecutive match at the championship will play next Sunday (21.00). It will be before the Real Sociedadwhich will have to face a continental key before. This Thursday, the team trained by Imanol will receive al Manchester United in the first leg of the eighth of the Europa League.

In the Donostiarra team they are pending the state of a reference in the Imanol alignments. Midfielder Martín Zubimendi was replaced with muscle discomfort at the break of Sunday’s game against Barcelona. On Monday, medical tests were carried out and now it remains to know how the midfielder evolves in a week that includes for the Royal Society the matches against Manchester United and Sevilla.

Zubimendi is key in the alignments of the Donostiarra team. He has been the holder in 24 of the 26 days played so far by Real Sociedad in the First Division Championship.

In addition, the midfielder has participated this season in seven European competition games and three corresponding to the Copa del Rey.