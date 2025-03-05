03/05/2025



Updated at 11: 06h.





Paris celebrates fashion week and taking advantage of the fact that the city is filled with celebrities, last night the ‘Grand Dîner’, A charity event, held inside the Louvre Museum. David and Victoria Beckham, Carlota Casiraghi, Carla Bruni, Keira Knightley or Gigi Hadid They were some of the celebrities who wasted style in the popular museum. The Pinacoteca hosts, for the first time, fashion designs inside in the exhibition ‘Louvre Couture. OBJets d’Art, Objets de Mode ‘, opened last January and can be visited until July 21. The dinner held last night, which aims to be European Met Galaaimed to publicize this sample to celebrities from around the world, and at the same time raise funds to finance different museum activities. We review the looks that celebrities wore.