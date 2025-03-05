US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnickhe advanced on Tuesday that the president of the country, Donald Trump, I could announce “an agreement” this Wednesday with Mexico and Canada To soften the tariffs imposed today to both countries by Washington.

“I think that [Trump] will reach an agreement with themit will not be a pause, none of that, but I think it will resolve like this: ‘You do more and we reach an agreement.’ We are probably going to announce tomorrow [por este miércoles]”Lutnick said in an interview at the Fox Business chain.

The tariffs entered into force this midnight, with 25% levies to Mexico and Canada and folding imports from China, since Washington considers that they do not try hard enough To reduce fentanyl traffic.

The secretary, who acknowledged that prices will go up with tariff trying to prove that they will do better“He explained.

This measure caused a commercial response: All imports from Mexico and Canada will now be taxed with 25% tariffs With the exception of the purchases of Canadian hydrocarbons products, which will have a 10%tax.

In response to the application of these tariffs, the president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaumannounced that it will take more tariff and non -tariff measures against the United States Next Sunday, March 9Although he also said he has agreed with his counterpart.

“This week we have agreed a call with President Trump (…) probably Thursday. Hopefully the call is given, because Dialogue always helpsand more the bilateral dialogue of presidents of neighboring countries, “Sheinbaum said at his daily press conference.

For his part, the Canadian president, Justin Trudeauhe accused the Republican of having made an “unjustified” decision and said that Canada will immediately retaliate with taxes of 25% to 30,000 million dollars of US imports.