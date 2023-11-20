Javier Milei (Buenos Aires, 53 years old) will be the new president of Argentina starting December 10 after having managed to make citizens more afraid of this present of poverty and inflation than of a future of uncertainty governed by a leader with who is nicknamed ‘El Loco’. Milei, an economist, ultra-libertarian, populist, son of a father who constantly beat him and humiliated him, has turned the chainsaw into the symbol of the new Argentina. With this noisy tool, he promises to cut public spending, end subsidies and the Central Bank, limit public health and education, and ‘dollarize’ the economy of a country in ruin that at the beginning of the 20th century was one of the most prosperous of the planet. The fear that many had of Milei has in the end been his ally. «What risk are you talking to me about? From what jump into the void? “If we are going to hell itself,” he cried during this electoral campaign. Between hell and the abyss, Argentina has opted for Milei, for an anti-system that they also call the ‘Trump of the Pampas’.

Catapulted by his disruptive slogans. Because of his incendiary phrases. “The only ones who are going to do badly with my government are the thieving politicians.” In the arsenal of the new Argentine president there are many fragments of his speeches and interventions in the media that have hooked the disenchanted Argentine people, fed up with so many years of Peronism and decadence. Here are ten of those phrases.

1Manga of idiots

– «And if you like charity, you idiots, put the money in your pocket. “Stop doing charity with other people’s pockets, the shame of your fucking mothers.” Milei wants to end state subsidies and subsidies. The money for whom she works she.

2Antidiarrheals

– “If I am president, I will raise the price of antidiarrheals because all the politicians are going to be screwed.” He always attacks what he calls “caste”, the “parasites” of the political parties.

3I prefer the mafia

– «Between the mafia and the State I prefer the mafia. The mafia has codes, the mafia complies, the mafia does not lie, the mafia competes. Milei defines himself as an anarcho-capitalist. He wants to destroy the State, which for him is the origin of all evil.

4Awakening lions

– “I did not come to guide lambs, but to awaken lions.” In his fight to put an end to the political elite, Milei defends “all of them leaving” the current leaders, guilty of the collapse of Argentina. She likes to be called ‘The Lion’.

5Another lie of socialism

– “A company that pollutes the river, where is the damage?” Milei is allergic to everything that is presented as progressive. Even those who warn about climate change. She denies that humans are the cause of global warming, which is “another lie of socialism.”

6The Pope and the evil one

– “The Pope is the representative of the Evil One on earth.” The winner of the Argentine elections is Catholic, although he is beginning to move closer to Judaism. He turns to the Bible to make up some of his arguments. He believes that God is, like him, a libertarian and describes the current Pope as “the idiot in Rome.”

7Long live freedom, damn it!

– «Don’t be afraid, fight the battle against left-handedness, we are going to win it, we are productively superior, we are morally superior; This is not for the lukewarm, long live damn freedom! Milei attacks leftist ideology. Socialism, he says, “is a poverty generating machine.”

8Organs, another market

– «The sale of organs is another market». Within her libertarian philosophy, Milei defends the private ownership of her own body. «If I want to have any part of my body, what is the problem? “The State enslaves us.”

9Deceiving the students

– «When I finished reading Rothbard (an economist of the Austrian school) I said: ‘For more than twenty years I was deceiving my students. Everything I taught about market structures is wrong. That’s wrong!”. Milei adopted some of Murray Rothbard’s ideas. She considers, for example, that monopolies are good if they arise from the action of entrepreneurs and are harmful if they are promoted by the State.

10

I am a Puccini character

– “Take a Puccini character, bring it to real life and that’s me.” This is how Milei looks, like the character from an opera composed by Giacomo Puccini. Passionate, excessive and attractive, above all, for a group of young Argentines who have devoured his quirky phrases and actions through social networks.

eleven

«Pesos are worth less than excrements»

Milei wants to “dynamite” the Central Bank. Faced with the runaway inflation of the last two decades, she attacks the Argentine currency, the peso, which she calls “excrement.” «Never in pesos, never in pesos! (…) It has less value than excrement, these wastes are not even used to make fertilizer,” he declared when asked if it was prudent to manage savings with that currency.

12

“I will not apologize for having a penis”

Always provocative, he promised to eliminate “the Ministry of Women.” «In my government there will be no cultural Marxism. I won’t apologize for having a penis. “I have no reason to be ashamed of being a white, blond man with blue eyes,” he said in May 2022. The new Argentine president also spoke out against abortion, legal in Argentina since 2020. “When you start from a wrong moral principle , the result is repugnant: How can the right to kill other human beings be taken for granted?