Italy qualified for Euro 2024 with ‘a little help’. The Azzurri achieved their goal with a 0-0 draw against Ukraine in Leverkusen. An episode that occurred in the 93rd minute of the match, in the final siege of Ukraine, weighs heavily on the result that promotes coach Spalletti’s national team. Mudryk clearly anticipates Cristante, who touches the Chelsea striker’s supporting foot. The Roma midfielder is clearly late and doesn’t even touch the ball. Mudryk goes down, the contact appears evident but referee Gil Manzano doesn’t blow the whistle. The Ukrainian players are waiting for the intervention of the VAR, which should recall the match director for an additional evaluation. From VAR, however, no call: the episode is archived, Italy goes to Euro 2024 and Ukraine to the play-offs.