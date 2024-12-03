On the eve of the motions of censure that will be voted on in the French National Assembly, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier appeared on national television to say that he believes in the possibility that his Government will not be censured this Wednesday. “It depends on the deputies who each have their share of responsibility towards the French,” he says.

The premier recognizes that it is a “fragile and ephemeral” situation. “I arrived [a esta oficina] three months ago and I told myself that I could leave the next morning, because it is a political and very complicated issue,” explains Barnier.

“A motion of censure is not a vote for or against Barnier,” says the Prime Minister, “it is a vote on a text,” in this case the Social Security financing bill. The French “feel that there is no need for chaos,” Barnier maintains.

Likewise, the prime minister assured that “he is not negotiating, but listening”, referring to the conversations held with Marine Le Pen, and defended the French president, Emmanuel Macron, ensuring that he represents a guarantee of stability.









Hours earlier, Macron rejected calls for his resignation to break the political impasse in the country, saying such a scenario amounted to “political fiction.”

“It doesn’t make sense… frankly, it’s not right to say these things,” Macron told reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Saudi Arabia. «If I am here it is because I have been elected twice by the French people. “I am very proud of it and I will honor this trust with all the energy I have until the last second to be useful to the country,” added Macron, whose mandate is scheduled until 2027.