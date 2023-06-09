Meloni attacks Schlein: “If the new course of the Democratic Party is to continue losing, I’m happy”

“If they want to continue, I can also be happy…” Giorgia Meloni returns to the attack of the opposition and of Elly Schlein, responding to the criticisms on the possible authoritarian tendencies of the government. “I know that this concern of the secretary of the Democratic Party is real and not instrumental, so I want to reassure her”, said the Prime Minister, interviewed by Bruno Vespa, “the center-right has always been the coalition that defends freedom”. “We are demonstrating this and the Italians understand this,” she added. “If the new course of the Democratic Party is to go straight on the road to the strategy that led them straight to electoral defeat, I’m nobody to tell them to change their strategy…”.

During her speech at the third edition of the “L’Italia chevenire” forum, organized by Vespa in Puglia, Meloni also returned to the objections to minister Eugenia Roccella at the Turin book fair. In fact, according to the prime minister, Italians will judge “even the pulpit from which the accusations come”, that is “from those who defend those who prevent a minister of the Republic from presenting their book at the Book Fair”.

Meloni also commented on the agreement reached yesterday at European level on migrants. According to the leader of the Brothers of Italy, “many steps forward” are being made. “When I arrived at the first European councils, I posed a simple theme: as long as we only deal with secondary movements, we unload the problem on top of each other and we won’t solve it. By now the paradigm of the vision is shared by other European countries, even those that have been more skeptical ”, she said, underlining the role played by Italy in the Tunisian crisis, to which she is dedicating herself “daily”.

“On Sunday, I, von der Leyen and Dutch Prime Minister Rutte will go. I have already been there on Tuesday, and it is thanks to the very valuable work that Italy has done, together with that mission, that the commission’s first aid package should materialize, which is also preparatory to favoring an agreement with the International Monetary Fund . I ask Tunisia and the IMF for an approach that is as pragmatic and non-ideological as possible and it seems to me that progress is being made on this”.

Regarding Europe, Meloni said he is working “to strengthen Europe as a whole. No one should be pushed to move away, but on the contrary, to get closer. I want to strengthen a civilization based on equality and democracy. We need to pay attention to the issue of the rule of law. I’m beginning to see that the issue of the rule of law also arises in Italy: let’s try to be sensible. It is possible that the rule of law is a way to target governments that are at odds with the mainstream.” “As far as Poland and Hungary are concerned,” she added, “they are younger democracies than ours, because when the Second World War ended they were abandoned to the Soviet game. Yes, there is work that needs to be done to strengthen those democracies and accompany them, and I’m ready to do so because Europe is not an A and B club but above all a civilization”.

“We will be able to get the third installment of the Pnrr,” he assured. “We are doing a very long and precise job with the Commission” to get the 19 billion tranche, which has been awaited for months. “The objectives have already been verified, now we are at the targets, but I am absolutely optimistic”, she added. On the ratification of the European Stability Mechanism, Meloni reiterated his opposition. “The Mes is a topic that it would be stupid to open up now, for two reasons: the first is that I haven’t changed my mind about the Mes, but it is part of a series of tools that must be discussed as a whole. It makes no sense to ratify its reform if you don’t know what the new Stability and Growth Pact provides, ”he said. “I am not convinced by the commission’s proposal”.

Rather, Meloni is betting on changes to the constitution. “Constitutional reform is the biggest economic reform for this nation. I trust in the sense of responsibility also of the opposition, of the intermediate bodies ”, he said, speaking of“ the modernization challenge for Italy ”. “If instead they say no because they want to go to government without having won the elections then we go before the Italians with the referendum”, he underlined, also defending the proposals on differentiated autonomy.

“It is not taking away from one region to give to another, but a principle according to which if a region governs its resources well, the State takes into consideration the possibility of giving it other matters to govern. Regions are not discriminated against, it is a principle that makes governors and political classes responsible: it can be frowned upon by those who have governed badly or have failed to spend European money. It is a model that calls everyone to their own responsibilities. I always believe in merit and responsibility. Those who have worked well have nothing to fear”.