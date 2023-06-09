It’s one of the biggest temptations for car enthusiasts: luxury depreciation guns. For half of what you pay for an Aygo these days, you can buy an old Cayenne or a luxury Mercedes S-class from the noughties. And although the purchase is cheap, you will then run out on maintenance and fuel. But not with the Porsche Cayenne with 1.9 TDI. You can see it in the video below.

Someone in Ukraine bought a Cayenne (not pictured above) with a petrol V8. The thing drank petrol and oil like a templar, so the handy owner decided to put one of Volkswagen’s Greatest Hits in it: the extremely reliable 1.9 TDI. For many years, this diesel engine was used in almost all models of the Volkswagen Group. This original diesel is relatively economical and cheap to maintain.

And that is exactly what makes this Porsche Cayenne 1.9 TDI so genius. Even if you do your own maintenance, you don’t want to struggle with Porsche’s 4.5-liter V8 on your Saturday off. And you certainly don’t want to pay the dozens of hours of the garage for a car that has not yet cost you 10,000 euros. In terms of maintenance, this Cayenne will be as expensive as a Golf.

Consumption will not be super economical

Okay okay. The Cayenne weighs a bit, so consumption will be slightly higher. And if you have to replace brake pads, this will also be a bit more expensive. But for that you drive in all the luxury of a Cayenne. Especially if you are not a hasty driver, this is the ideal Porsche for people who want to drive decadently on an average income.

This Porsche Cayenne 1.9 TDI has been sold

The 1.9 TDI produces about 150 hp in this Cayenne, consumption is around 10 liters per 100 kilometers and the gearbox comes from a Touareg. For convenience, the car is equipped with a large Android screen. The bad news is that the Porsche Cayenne 1.9 TDI has already been sold. He stood according Dizzy Riders for sale for the spot amount of 7,225 euros.

But now that you know that it is possible: a second-hand 1.9 TDI engine costs about 500 euros, a Touareg box about 900 euros and an old Cayenne should cost about 5,000 euros. And then a case of beer for that one friend who can weld well and a bottle of wine for that handy buddy who can solder the wiring harness. And just say that we never give good consumer advice…