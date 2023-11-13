Love lasts. Melissa Paredes She celebrated her lover Anthony Aranda’s birthday for the second year in a row. After their difficult start to their relationship in 2021, Anthony and Melissa reflected that they were stronger than the criticism and problems. On this occasion, Melissa brought her little daughter Mía de ella to celebrate with Aranda, with whom she has a good relationship.

What did Anthony Aranda say about Melissa Paredes on her birthday?

Through Instagram, the former dancer Gisela Valcárcel He shared photos of the celebration that took place in his home. There, Melissa, her daughter, and Aranda’s family were present. In the caption of the post, she wrote a nice dedication to his fiancée.

“I loved it, you shined my love. Everything turned out very nice on you. I love you and you make me very happy. Thank you”he wrote on Instagram.

Anthony Aranda publicly showed his great affection for Melissa Paredes' daughter. Photo: Melissa Paredes/Instagram

What did users say about Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda?

In the Instagram comments box, users rescued the relationship of public figures, who despite adversity are more united than ever. Internet users offered their good wishes to the couple.

“After all, they proved to be a beautiful couple, Mía’s face says it all”, “I loved that you made her participate in blowing out the candle”, “The best vibes for you and for Melissa too”, were some of the comments from Internet users.