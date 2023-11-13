The resounding image of Plaza Belluga overflowed by thousands of protesters against the amnesty law and planted with Spanish flags was this Sunday an exhibition of the PP’s muscle in the street, a space in which, the Murcian popular leaders insisted, they will give the battle. Thousands of citizens from all over the Region were collapsing the square from eleven in the morning, an hour before the call, waving Spanish flags and a few of the EU, and with banners with messages such as ‘Spain is not for sale’.

The concentration spread through the narrow streets surrounding Cardenal Belluga Square, blocked to traffic by protesters, in an extension of popular discontent through the heart of the city.

Complete families, young people with flags for their capes, elderly people who were actors in the Transition, children… Among them, many non-militant citizens who do not usually attend demonstrations, such as María José Prior and her daughter Macarena Aguilar and her three children. “I had not gone to a protest since the rally for Miguel Ángel Blanco, 25 years ago, but there is no choice but to stand up for our country and our democracy,” Prior claimed. Next to him, Manuel Alarcón, a pensioner, regretted “living in a political situation that I never imagined. Those of us who know what the Constitution and this Spain cost us have to be here to vindicate it.

Although the Popular Party had also appealed to voters from other parties “disenchanted” with Sánchez’s strategy, especially the Socialists, convinced that “the unrest transcends the limits of the PP,” no familiar faces from other parties were seen in the party. concentration, attended by the regional government and the municipal corporation in full, senators and popular deputies and mayors of the majority of the municipalities of the regional PP. Other representatives of civil society also wanted to support the call, such as the president and general secretary of Croem, José María Albarracín and Ramón Avilés; the businessman and former president of Proexport, Juan Marín; the president of Coec, Ana Correa; and the president of the Catholic Confederation of Parents of Students, Alberto González Costea. With them, many non-militant and anonymous citizens who raised the flag of Spain.

The Vox leaders José Ángel Antelo, Martínez Alpañez and Luis Gestoso did not want to leave the photo of the popular rejection of the amnesty, who listened to the words of the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, at the foot of the stage; and the president of the PP, Fernando López Miras. The provincial president of Vox and vice president of the regional government denounced, moments before the event began, that Pedro Sánchez’s pacts “are breaking the unity of the nation. “This is not the time for political parties or acronyms, it is the time for civil society,” claimed Antelo, who warned that “we are going to be in all the demonstrations against Sánchez’s coup,” and called for “an institutional demonstration.” in which the entire society of Spain feels represented, whatever they think, because Sánchez’s coup must be stopped.

The official event was led by López Miras and Ballesta, who focused their speeches on the defense of the Constitution and against the amnesty. The two truffled their interventions, closing with sonorous ‘Long live Spain!’, with allusions to the Transition and the recognition of “our grandparents and parents, who conquered the Magna Carta and democracy”; and the clear message that “we will fight in the streets for freedom and equality, with firmness and serenity”, thus claiming its place in the public space but marking distance from the most exalted movements.

The leader of the popular Murcians, Fernando López Miras, appealed to the fight of those who conquered the Spanish Constitution. «Democracy is not just about voting every four years, you have to defend it every day, because you are seeing that the Constitution and democracy have enemies. It is not a day to cry on anyone’s shoulder, but to be clear that Spain will be stronger than the ambition of a few. “Enough of humiliating us, manipulating us and buying the arguments of independence supremacism,” López Miras claimed amid cries of ‘Spain is not for sale’ and ‘Puigdemont to prison’. The popular ones, already resigned to the idea that there will be no going back on the measure of grace, asked the people of Murcia to “do not allow this to affect your coexistence, I encourage you to keep a cool head,” but they insisted on the need to fight against the amnesty “in the streets, the courts and the institutions”, in the words of López Miras. “A candidate for President of the Government has promised freedom to a fugitive from justice, but Spain is worth much more than seven votes,” he claimed before uttering three resounding ‘Long live Spain!’

The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, also intervened earlier, appealing “to our parents and grandparents who 45 years ago created a national undertaking: the Constitution of 1978. Not only did they overcome a difficult situation with immense generosity, but they also founded the entirety of our future. They did not limit themselves to providing legal coverage to a State, but rather gave political shape to a nation. A nation made up of free Spaniards and equal in rights and obligations,” claimed Ballesta,” who stressed that the popular “we are not going to allow tax benefits or independence blackmail. With temperance but with courage we are going to defend the values ​​that articulate the oldest state in Europe,” he said, after claiming that “that the drop of sweat of a Murcian worker spilled on this land that keeps us alive and that we walk on is worth exactly the same as “the drop of sweat of a Catalan worker.”

With the national anthem and ‘long live Spain’, the concentration dissolved into a festive atmosphere that, in most cases, was completed with family meals and aperitifs in the sun. Many of the protesters moved to the PSOE headquarters, in front of which Vox had called another protest.

In the party’s manifesto, the popular ones denounced that “today Spain is a cry for equality, dignity, justice, coexistence and diversity.” And they set the objectives of the rallies as a way to send the message “no to privilege.” No to impunity. No to amnesty. “We are a nation with centuries of history that has never been silent and will never be silent in the face of inequality.”