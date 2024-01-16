Updated livery

The presentations of the first cars – or at least of them rendering – the 2024 season is still a few weeks away, but in the meantime there was a team that was in a hurry and decided to move forward with the work, already anticipating the livery for the next championship.

And the McLarenwhich announced today the official colorway for the new year, without however yet making the lines of the new single-seater known. The Woking team – which had hinted at imminent news through some social clues disseminated in recent days – had indulged itself during the championship last year, using various special colors in some races.

Less colours, more elegance

There new liverycompared to the one used in theunveil of 2023, has some differences: no more 'blobs' of blue, for example. The line appears simpler and cleaner and alternates the traditional papaya colorwhich has returned to camp permanently on British single-seaters since 2017, and the carbon black, present in greater quantities than in the past. The numbers on the other hand are silver: not the best choice from a readability point of view.

At first glance, however, the result appears to be successful minus the idea of ​​that sort of patchwork of colours which had attracted some aesthetic criticism to the Woking team last year. McLaren is perhaps the most anticipated team on the eve of this championship given the splendid work done in the second half of last year. However, we will have to wait at least for the pre-season tests to find out if the team directed by Andrea Stella can really be theanti-Red Bull.