For more than a decade, the Argentine journalist Mario Sabato has made international cycling fans vibrate with his memorable narrations in races such as the Tour de France, the Vuelta a España and the Giro d'Italia.

It may be of interest to you: América rules out the signing of Arturo Vidal and confirms interest in international coach

Saturday He was in charge of narrating the victories of Nairo Quintana in the 2014 Giro d'Italia and the 2016 Vuelta a España and Egan Bernal in the 2019 Tour de France and the 2021 Vuelta a España.

Also, he reported the packaging of Fernando Gaviriathe climbs of Rigoberto Urán, Esteban Chávez, Richard Carapaz and several Latin American runners.

However, this Tuesday the Argentine journalist confirmed that his contractual relationship with the television channel TV ESPN of Argentina ends after more than 15 years.

Mario Sábato sent an emotional farewell message to what was his home for more than a decade. This is how he announced his departure: “To my dear ESPN, see you forever. Thank you very much for these 15 wonderful years in which I learned and grew as a professional and as a person. I was very, very, very happy. And many thanks also to Pegsa and her team. production”.

Goodbye ESPN ❤️ To my dear ESPN, see you forever. Thank you very much for these 15 wonderful years in which I learned and grew as a professional and as a person. I was very, very, very happy.

And a big thank you also to Pegsa and her production team. pic.twitter.com/USj2aurY7B — Mario Sabato (@mario_sabato) January 16, 2024

EL TIEMPO confirmed that the departure of Saturday of ESPN is due to the fact that he was unable to reach an agreement on the renewal of his contract due to the economic situation in Argentina at the moment.

Faced with an offer that came to him from RCN, the Argentine journalist decided to accept it and will be in charge of narrating the great World Tour races on the Colombian channel.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO