Kylian Mbappé does not let up. Immersed in a long dispute with the Paris Saint-Germainthis Monday he denounced his former club before the Disciplinary Committee of the French Professional Football League (LFP) within the framework of the claim for unpaid salary and bonuses that has been ongoing for months.

According to the French news agency AFP, an LFP source revealed that the next December 11 A hearing will be held on PSG’s refusal to pay the 55 million euros ($57.9 million) requested by the Real Madrid forward.

At the end of last October, the LFP already ordered PSG to pay Mbappé the amount owed, but lThe Parisian entity refused to do so on the grounds that the footballer had agreed to give up the money in the summer of 2023, when he signed for Madrid.

With this new initiative by Mbappé and his advisors, PSG could face a fine or a ban on signing players, as indicated in the statutes of the French league.

However, the PSG considers that the LFP cannot have the last word in this matter because This is a labor case.not sports, and therefore it is the courts competent in that matter that must issue a ruling.

The origins of the conflict date back to an alleged agreement between the parties at the beginning of last season. At that time, the captain of France had been removed from the squad for refusing to extend a contract that was set to expire in June 2024.

This extension of the employment relationship would have allowed PSG to pocket a significant amount of money with the sale of Mbappé, but there was no such extension and The footballer went to Madrid free.

In the supposed agreement between both parties that PSG is clinging to, Mbappé would have agreed to give up 55 million euros in different bonuses if he left for free at the end of the 2023-24 season. The player and his surroundings deny it.