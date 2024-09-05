Jorge Martin of the Ducati Lenovo team, leader of the riders’ championship, participated in the press conference on Thursday of the San Marino Grand Prix, the thirteenth round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

Prospects for Misano

“It’s definitely nice to be back here after last year. But now it doesn’t matter anymore, I have to keep improving. The level has been rising a lot in the last few races. I feel like I’m improving myself, but so are the others. Dominating will be difficult, I’ll do my best to repeat myself, even if it’ll be very hard.

In 2023 we had been doing very well since the first tests, but Pecco and Marc were injured and this was an advantage. I was missing speed in the fast corners.”

Important moment

“All races are crucial, all points count. If you miss even one result, it complicates your life. I will focus on what I do and think about others too.”

The 4 consecutive second places

“I don’t think I’ve changed much. Last year Pecco struggled from one point on, so I had recovered all those points. I do my best to win, but sometimes I have to settle for second place. I hope to return to winning soon.”