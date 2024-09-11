by VALERIO BARRETTA

Marquez chases the World Championship dream

If it’s true that you shouldn’t bleed in front of a shark, Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia are taking a big risk. Between the weekends of Misano and Aragón, in fact, the two have put together 72 points: Marc alone Márquez he obtained 67, despite starting from ninth position in both the Sprint and the “Marco Simoncelli” GP.

The Spaniard is now 53 points behind his compatriot and 46 behind “Pecco”: with these gaps, the World Cup cannot be just a dreamdespite the difference in competitiveness between GP24 and GP23.

The words of Marquez

“If I want to win the World Championship, I have to improve some aspects. The main one is not to make mistakes in the key sessions, like the one in Misano in qualifying: I was lucky that four drops fell in the race and I managed to recover. But As long as it is possible, we will give our best in every race, and I will continue like this“, this is his comment to SER Chain.

If Marquez were not able to fulfill his dream in his first year on Ducati, he would have no doubts about his “favourite” between Bagnaia and Martin: “If the team you go to has the reigning champion, it’s even better.because it means they are doing a good job. ‘Pecco’ analyses everything a lot and is capable of turning a weekend around. He is dictating the pace this year together with Martín. I don’t bet a euro on anyone, I see them very close: they are so close that they cannot surpass each other”.