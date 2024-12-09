We need your help to continue reporting

Virginia by Miguel Perdomo |

I burst you has not stopped making people talk. Directed by Kike Narcea, this independent film, full of Iberian action, has been gaining followers since its premiere.

Now, with the same intensity with which moron look and fight, the expectation continues to grow, and many are confident that their protagonist deserves a Goya nomination.

Today we have the luxury of interviewing Mario Mayo!

Virginia by Miguel Perdomo | What a pleasure to interview you again to Newtribuna. Last time we talked about the premiere of the film on Movistar+. Thanks for coming back. How are you?

Mario Mayo | Very happy to talk to you again and for the good track record you are having. I burst you. So, grateful to chat with you again to Newtribuna.

Mario Mayo. Photography by Héctor Sanfer.

Shortly after our first conversation, Frames published its list of the best Spanish films of the year, and I burst you is in it. How are you experiencing the entire evolution of the film?

It was a pleasant surprise to be on that list. The truth is that the quality of cinema we make in Spain is very good, and being there is quite an honor for a film whose budget has not been, at all, that of others. But we were clear that we were going to try to make a good product, and I think it is an important recognition to know that we have managed to make a good film. I am very happy with the evolution and I think there are still great positive surprises to come.

Do they already recognize you on the street or at festivals, now that I burst you And you, as an actor, have won awards, including international ones?

I think I have positioned myself a little within the sector and that colleagues in the industry already recognize me; I am “the one of I burst you“In fact, when I meet someone from the audiovisual field, it has happened to me that they say to me “the one from I burst you” and not Mario Mayo, but that is a good sign, without a doubt. Maybe I’m still unknown to the viewer, but hey, we have to keep working and making noise with the film and with new projects for that to change. My biggest mission is to be as active as possible so that we can continue to carry out more projects. Although I have been stopped on the street for seeing me on Movistar+, I have a fairly recognizable profile, although I can still walk down the street and go unnoticed, hahaha.

Have you incorporated any aspect of your life or personality into moron?

Whenever I defend a character, like the rest of my colleagues, I imagine, I include things about myself

Definitely! Whenever I defend a character, like the rest of my colleagues, I imagine, I include things about myself. I work on other aspects, because not everything that is moron Mario Mayo is, but logically I have to defend him as if he were, and I do that from myself. As I always say, I don’t go down the street solving problems with hits or shots, if I imagine that it could be done and that nothing happens because of it, then it is easier for me to defend the good guy. moronha ha ha. Of course, he is a good person who doesn’t want trouble, and in my real life I am like that, I try to avoid conflicts. That’s why boxing rings exist; If you have a problem with someone, you invite them to get in a ring and the problems are resolved legally, hahaha. Just kidding, I don’t believe in violence to solve anything, only in sport as such, it’s a movie and that’s what fiction is for. Of course, many things we see in real life should be fiction and not truth.

When you were little, did you dream of being an actor? Is it as fun as people imagine?

I dreamed of being an actor because I love the world of acting and, at my school, it was very common to go to the theater or the cinema as an excursion. And when I saw those actresses and those actors on stage or on the screen, I always imagined being in that situation, and I was passionate about it. As a child I was a very shy child, and when I did theater at school or when I made my first short film at 14, I completely forgot about that shyness.

It’s fun, for sure, but it’s also very hard. What people see is the final result, but to get there you have to go through very complicated phases on many occasions, and it also depends on the project, of course. But if I dedicate myself to this it is because I have fun, because, despite how hard it is, it is also very satisfying, and since I am a very positive person, I stay with that, with the satisfaction it gives me.

And what was the most demanding part of bringing your character to life?

The character goes through various moods from the beginning to the end of the film. Even though it is an action movie, it doesn’t mean that I didn’t have to try my best or analyze each situation to make it all believable. In the end, moron He has a close relationship with several of the characters and, depending on whom, he behaves in one way or another, and I also worked a lot on the looks so that his feelings could be noticed, even when he is silent. In addition, the character has important physical demands, so I also had to be very well prepared for it. I remember that I lost about 4 or 5 kilos during filming, and I ate perfectly every day, but there were many hours of filming and it was necessary to repeat a lot until I had the best takes, so physically it was also very hard.

Do you have any action heroes that inspire you?

Rambo has always been a reference for me and has helped me compose the character of moron

I admit that it amazed me to see Sylvester Stallone when I was little. And, of course, Rambo has always been a reference for me and has helped me compose the character of moron. A calm guy, of few words, who doesn’t want problems, but problems always follow him and, in the face of them, fighting is his best weapon. I think that, in part, I do like action movies, both Stallone and Schwarzenegger have been my references. Plus, they both have a lot of comedy, especially Suacheand so far most of the projects I’ve done have been comedies. Which means that being strong doesn’t make you less funny, if you have any.

Mario Mayo in a still from Os reiento. He does not use stunt doubles at any time.

I am very confident that you will be nominated for best new actor at the Goya. How do you see it? Do you think we will have any nominations?

It would be a dream if that happens. The truth is that, from the beginning, it was not one of the expectations when we recorded I burst youbut it is true that my name has gained strength to think about that possibility because I have won 5 awards for “best actor” in various national and international festivals, including one of them awarded by Kevin Smith in New Jersey, director of the acclaimed film Clerks. And the film has won more than 20 awards, including the one from the public at the Fantastic Fest in Austin and at the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, two of the most important in genre cinema worldwide, so yes, in addition They nominate me for breakthrough actor, I think we will have put the icing on the cake, without a doubt. Also, I would take into account the original song from the movie, since everyone who hears it says that it is very good vibes and that it is catchy, so I hope it happens. We know that we compete with films with more financial support than we have to make noise, but hey, I think everything I have told you supports us.

The original song of Os reiento was composed by Diego Moreno Peire

What projects of yours can we expect?

The miniseries will premiere soon 1992 directed by Álex de la Iglesia for Netflix, and I had the opportunity to work on it, although it is a small character. Also this year I participated in the film The Futbolísimos 2 directed by Miguel Ángel Lamata, which will probably be released in the summer of 2025. This year the feature film Halloween stories by Kiko Prada, in which Macarena Gómez and myself are the parents of the protagonist child. And another film that I trust will take the same path it has taken I burst you and that I have starred alongside David Sainz is LugerBruno Martín’s debut feature, which will soon premiere at a very important festival and in which David and I are a couple of partners hired by a guy played by the actor Ángel Acero to solve a “little problem” that he has and that need to resolve immediately. So I trust that between premieres and upcoming projects that are yet to come, I will have a busy 2025.

Thank you very much, Mario. It’s a joy to have you here. This space is yours to share the message you want with readers. And if you would like, you can leave us a social network so they can follow you.

If you have reached this section it is because you have put up with me, so thank you for reading me mainly. The Goya Awards were mentioned before and it is true that the impact it has, although it is not small, being nominated is very important. So I trust that the academics will take me into account to be able to be there, it would be a giant step for me and for the film that has cost us so much to put forward and that is giving us so much joy, so I hope it is achieved.

I mostly use Instagram, which is where I can share photos of shoots and projects, so anyone who wants to can follow me on @mariomayopiedra.

A big hug to everyone and I hope to be able to tell you more battles soon. And, again, thanks for the interview.