Mario Bezares He is undoubtedly one of the public’s favorite participants within The House of the Famous Mexico 2 and has recently been a topic of conversation following week one to week now comparisons.

It’s been more than 50 days since the start of La Casa de los Famosos México and its participants have had all that time locked up, which has changed them significantly, but who has had the most drastic change is ‘Mayito‘.

Mario Bezares65 years old, has surprised with a significant weight losswhich makes him look younger and even more attractive, according to the public of La Casa de los Famosos México.

In a comparison of the beginning of La Casa de los Famosos México and the current week of competition, it can be seen that Mario has lost several kilos of weight and his followers applaud his new figure.

Mario Bezares impresses with the physical change he has had at La Casa de los Famosos Mexico

Mario has expressed his satisfaction with his new appearance and has sent a message to his wife about how positive this change is for him, as not only can his appearance be more attractive, but his health would also improve.

