Marietta She was the first confirmed contestant for the edition of GH Duo which will begin in January on Telecinco. During the debate of Big Brotherthe young woman did his first appearance after the announcement of Ion Aramendi.

“I’m super excited to get back into Big Brotherbecause it has been a dream for me since I can remember,” were the first statements of the former participant of The island of temptations and Survivors.

Furthermore, his partner, Suso Alvarezwas also on set, so the presenter took the opportunity to ask him: “Are you entering the contest with her?” However, the boy neither confirmed nor denied. “She you don’t need anyone to shine“, he stated.

“It doesn’t matter who they partner with her, because she’s going to do great on her own,” he added, proudly. “I’m just afraid of missing her,” he confessed. “Whoever they put next to me, I’ll eat it“said Marieta forcefully.

Although it is not known who the rest of the contestants will be, there is already speculation on social networks thanks to the initiative of the program team. “Every day they will leave a personal item of the new contestants in the Guadalix house,” Jorge Javier Vázquez revealed at the last gala.