The spokesperson for the Mixed Group, María Marín (deputy for Podemos-Izquierda Unida-Alianza Verde), described this Friday the PP parliamentarians as “fachas due to opportunism.” She affirmed that “they have sheep’s clothing and are capable of deceiving a social majority and that is a danger.” And, after repeating the idea that they already have a pact with Vox to govern in the Region of Murcia after the general elections, he stated that he would “never” support an investiture of Fernando López Miras, since the popular candidate and his “do not have more principles than their own interest.

“I am concerned about López Miras, Feijóo, Guardiola,” said the Podemos deputy. She argued that the representatives of Vox can be framed in the category of “fachas by conviction, people with retrograde ideas.” “I don’t like those ideas and it worries me, but the fascists by conviction will never be the majority in this country because in Spain we are an open and advanced society,” she said. And, for this reason, she charged against the possibility that the PP allows them to enter the regional Executive.

Addressing the head of the popular, he stated that Miras “is not better or worse than Antelo, and Feijóo is not better or worse than Abascal. The PP in the Region is neither better nor worse than Vox. Only, he summarized, “now it is their turn to distance themselves to mobilize their voters for the generals.” He once again personalized Marín by pointing out Tomás Fuertes, president of ElPozo, as the shadow economic power, at whose service the regional representatives of PP and Vox would be; Mariano Zapata, president of Proexport; Luis del Rivero, former Chairman of Sacyr; and the Ingenuity Foundation. “You serve the same bosses and have the same interests. You hunt for the same master,” said the Podemos deputy about these businessmen and entities in the agri-food and infrastructure sectors.

“Good salaries and official cars”



To defend himself against criticism of this speech, Marín later pointed out that he brought these names to the fore as part of a “game” to explain to citizens the political reality of the Region of Murcia. He painted, in any case, Marín a scenario in which these “factual powers” make the decisions and the politicians represent an “operetta.” And he assured that the price that must be paid to Vox for allowing López Miras to be the president of the Community again will be that of “three, four or five general directorates with good salaries and official cars.”

In a play on words, he claimed to be “a firm voice and a real opposition to Mr. López Antelo.” He highlighted an article by the new president of the Parliament’s Environment Commission, the Vox deputy Antonio Martínez Nieto, and made him ugly for calling the Mar Menor Legal Personality Law a norm “excreted” by radical environmentalism. And he warned that the population will revolt against any legal change that reduces the protection of the Mar Menor.