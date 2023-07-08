Almost a year has passed since the release of A Plague Tale: Requiem and a recent rumor suggests that a third installment of the saga is already in development. According to the information, A Plague Tale 3 it would be in the early stages of development and the report comes from the LinkedIn profile of Asobo Studio, who are looking to fill a number of positions. Take a look at all the information below.

Asobo Studio is looking for new developers to work on the series of A Plague Talebut it is not clear if it is for an expansion of the second chapter, A Plague Tale: Requiemor for the creation of a spin-off or another main game in the series (A Plague Tale 3).

At the moment, the saga consists of only two chapters, A Plague Tale: Innocence (2019) and A Plague Tale: Requiem (2022), but the studio has mentioned that it is willing to continue the adventure if the second chapter is successful, so it cannot be ruled out that a new project is underway.

Asobo Studio, to date, has just over 250 employees and has reopened hiring to accelerate development of the new Microsoft Flight Simulator which will be released in 2024, as well as to create new content based on A Plague Tale. As for the latter aspect, a special effects artist, a senior game designer, an AI programmer, and a senior gameplay animator are specifically requested, so there is no doubt that this is something new.

The story of Amicia and Hugo concluded in A Plague Tale: Requiembut it is always possible that Asobo Studio is working on a DLC or intends to return to explore the world in a new chapter, even with new protagonists.

Although this could indicate a new installment of the saga, at the moment there is no official confirmation from Microsoft or Asobo Studio, so you should take this news with caution for now.

Via: gamer tweak

Editor’s note: The first Plague Tale I thought it was a good game, it had its bugs but it didn’t matter, it was interesting, although not enough to make me come back for the sequel. I hope that for this third installment the experience is demonstrated and makes us return to those of us who tried the original game and that it manages to capture a new audience.