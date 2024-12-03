He Barcelona returns to the League to face their match against the Majorcacorresponding to matchday 19 and brought forward to today due to the commitments of the Super Cup of Spain that both teams will play in January. An appointment that the team trained by the German Hansi Flick dispute after their home defeat against lAce Palmas (1-2), a match in which the Blaugranas went their third consecutive game without winning in the league championship.

In his last two appearances in the Leaguehe Barça He was not able to achieve victory even during his visit to the stadium. Bleatedwhere the Celtic was able to equalize a 0-2 in the last minutes, not even in Montjuicwhere he was defeated against The Palms. These last two setbacks and the previous one in the Reale Arena against Real Sociedad they have tightened the classification of the national championship, where those of flick Now they are only one point ahead of the real Madrid (which has one game less), so the Catalan team is forced to win this Tuesday.

He Majorcafor its part, has two consecutive victories and if it wins at Barcelona would enter positions of Champions waiting for what they do Athletic Club and Villarrealwhich has one less game.

Mallorca – Barcelona timetable

The attractiveness Mallorca – Barcelonaa match that will be played this Tuesday at the stadium Son Moix and corresponding to the 19th day of the Leagueis scheduled for 7:00 p.m.









Where to watch Mallorca – Barcelona on television and online

The clash between Mallorca – Barcelona It can be seen live on television through the retransmission of the Movistar LaLiga channel.