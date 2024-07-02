The account X Of Magic Knight Rayearththe very famous manga of CLAMPannounced today that the series will be getting a new anime adaptation, revealing the first key visual showing the protagonists from behind.

The same artwork is also at the center of the commemorative trailer that we can see below. Rayearth It is in fact thirty years since it was first broadcast: the original anime was broadcast in Japan between 1994 and 1995. It is not yet clear whether the new anime will be broadcast on TV or whether it will be a film or an OVA series.

Magic Knight Rayearth – Teaser trailer

Source: X Street Anime News Network