The Laurel, as we all know, is originally from a bush of the Mediterranean region, of the Lauráceas family. Its dark green leaves are petiolate and very aromatic, being usual In the kitchens of the Spanish and Spanish houses as seasoning.

In general, they are usually added to Give flavor to preparations (such as stews or stews) and then remove before serving. Now, They can also crush and include in dishes. With respect to Medicinal usestands out for its properties as Digestive appetite and tonic stimulating.

What is it for?

And not just that. Among other things, they serve the following, according to the specialized portal ‘Tua Saúde‘:

They fight microorganisms.

They control type 2 diabetes.

They decrease cholesterol.

They relieve gastrointestinal problems.

Relieve Dolores.

They prevent tumors.

They prevent renal calculations.

They relieve respiratory problems.

They promote relaxation.

They improve cognitive ability.

In depth

Beyond this, in ancient Greece the laurel was linked to victory and gloryused in Rituals and practices Very spiritual. In fact, it is considered that their leaves have mystical properties that help balance and strengthen all the energy of those who have them.

The most devotees also ensure that their presence at home or in personal spaces can act as a protective shield against negative energies –in crescendo with all the conflicts currently existing- as well as a kind of catalyst for intuition and mental clarity.

To take into account

But not in any way. Apparently, bay leaves should be placed inside the left shoe to activate the energy of abundance and open The roads for financial prosperity. A practice that has to be executed before leaving home and that has been transmitted from Generation in generation.

And why on the left side and not on the right side? It is clear: the left foot is closer to the heart and represents the receptive side of the bodywhich further enhances if laurel’s ability to attract energies of prosperity and abundance to the person in question fits.