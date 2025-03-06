The Google Maps car helped in the investigation of the crime of Tajueco: the torso found is from the missing in 2023

The National Police has confirmed through a DNA sample that the identity of the human remains in the cemetery of the Soriana town of Andalusian are from the Cuban citizen missing in November 2023 in Soria. As explained by the National Police spokeswoman, Rebeca Carreras, the DNA Biology Laboratory of the General Police Station of the Scientific Police has managed to identify the torso found in December 2024.

An image of Google Maps of the Soriano de Tajueco people helps to stop a woman and her partner for killing her husband

The result reflects that the remains and the comparison with the genetic profile of the disappeared are coincident, so the National Police consider that the remains found belong to the man, the spokeswoman has indicated. This case jumped in light after knowing that Google Street View picked up the sequence of a man by putting a suspicious lump in the trunk of the car in a Tajueco street, in Soria. By becoming public, Google decided to censor some images that have helped in the investigation, as recognized by one of the national police inspectors in charge of the case.

For what they have served, according to the Government Subdelegation in Soria, it is to detect a vehicle that “it could have been used in the course of the crime.” The man in the image “presumably” is the detainee, as the inspector has assured in that same appearance. What is seen in the trunk, white sacks cannot be confirmed “that they were the remains of the missing person, although they are” a more added element to all indications “, as sources of the sub -delegation clarified.

The disappearance was denounced in November 2023, then a man denounced the disappearance of his brother, a 33 -year -old Cuban citizen resident in the province of Soria. The complaint stated that despite residing in different locations, both maintained a very fluid relationship, conversing in a regular basis, although it had been some time that knew anything about him.

The complainant said that he had received a series of messages from the telephone of the missing person in which he told him that he had met a girl, that he left Soria and that he got rid of the phone. Both the content of the messages, as well as the way of expressing themselves, made the family suspected that the messages had not written their brother. All this made the complainant suspect, so he decided to inform the National Police.

From the Provincial Police Station of Soria, the investigation efforts for the location of the disappeared and the verification of the facts denounced began immediately. According to police sources, the arrests occurred after the listening of the security forces to those involved, within the framework of the same investigation, which allegedly would imply them in the crime.

Two detainees

With the progress of the investigation, the police investigations focused on the closest environment of the disappeared, achieving sufficient indications that led to the identification of the alleged perpetrators of the disappearance. On November 12, the agents moved to the Sorian towns of Arcos de Jalón and Tajueco – where Google Maps images appear – where they proceeded to arrest a woman, a couple of the missing person, and a man, who had been a couple of the detainee, as alleged perpetrators of an illegal detention aggravated for not giving reason for the whereabouts of the disappeared person.

After being made available to the Court of Instruction number one of Soria, its entry into prison was decreed provisionally. From that moment, the objective of the researchers focused on the location of the missing.

Finally, last December, the investigations resulted in the discovery of a human torso in an advanced state of decomposition buried under the ground of the Cemetery of the Soriana town of Andalusian, which the researchers thought that it could correspond to the missing person, as it has finally been demonstrated.

A body, a disturbing photo on Google Maps and two detainees: what do we know about Tajueco’s crime, Soria



Numerous units of the National Police participated in that mission, both from the Provincial Police Station of Soria and the Superior Police Headquarters of Castilla y León, and the General Police Station of the Scientific Police, in addition to the Operational Group of Technical Interventions, Goit, the Unit of Subsoil and Environmental Protection and the Canine Guide Unit of the General Police Station of Citizen Security.