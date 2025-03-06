The Latest confrontation bonfires of The island of temptations They arrived on Wednesday night. After having seen Bayán’s decisions, he left with his temptation, and Alba, who preferred to leave alone after a reproaches bonfire with Álvaro.

Montoya and Anita They were the first to meet again. After facing many things and seeing the pertinent images, Sandra Barneda was forced to cut the bonfire: “You are not going to reach any understanding.”

The couple cried, but also released a clear conclusion: they should not continue the relationship. “I have found love in myselfso I’m going alone, “Montoya announced. Anita wanted to leave with Manuelthe tempting with whom he had been unfaithful.

“I’m going to leave Sol, Sandrabut I want to tell her that I am going to try here. I think you have to heal many things and I also have to clarify my head “, Manuel repliedkicking the young woman. “How fast,” she was surprised.

Sthefany and Tadeo also saw the faces. Both gave the explanations that believed necessary, but seeing how they had suffered each Sandra Barneda.

