Frank Cuesta is going through a very bad time. Since its arrest occurred last Thursday for alleged illegal possession of wild animals in the sanctuary in Thailand, the networks have been filled with Speculations about who could have been the person denounced him. This has exploded the herpetologist, who has even asked for a truce to stop speculating about his life.

The content creator has made a direct on his YouTube account where he has spoken with his followers about these rumors and even he has considered that the talk could be true, since people speak of People who were close to him in a past, but not anymore. This is the case of Cristina Seguí, co -founder of Vox, and Chi, one of her greatest confidants she would even have thought about delegating the sanctuary.

“The relationship I had with Cristina Seguí was good, we have been very friends. For the people who speculate out there: we have been very friends, that is The title of the relationship I had with Cristina Seguí: very friends. We have had a great time recording, we have had a great time seeing bugs, we have traveled to sites … “, said the youtuber in relation to politics.

“But Cristina, don’t threaten me in your life. If you want to put that complaint, you put it on me. We are not going to be friends again, so you at home and I in mine, “he added in relation to her very sharply.

And, as Frank Cuesta explained, as soon as I get out of jail He received an email from his friendwhose content would be “denunciation threats.” “Now they will speculate, I have said what I had to say and it ended. Whoever wants to fight to fight, but I am not going to fight or live with anguish or with anyone’s threats,” he had nuanced.

On the other hand, Frank Cuesta has directed Chi directly and has told him that “it is free” to denounce him, but that during his friendship years he has always tried to protect him because he knew it was crucial to him: “I know your name and surnames of Milagro. I have cut videos and direct because maybe you could see a tattoo or you saw you a little of your face because I knew how important the anonymity was for you and now I find that you are threatening me“

“This site was for you and if you take that idea of ​​the head of making your own sanctuary, which is the greatest stupidity you have said in your life, surely You could be here because I piro and there is no one better than you to take it“He said in reference to the sanctuary.





As I followed, Frank Cuesta has told Chi that he is “free” to report him, but that his friendship weighs more than anything else: “You may think about destroying me, that the truth is that the carpet is full of shit as you say, that we have known each other for 10 years and you are the person with which I spent the most time, You are the only friend I have or that I have had and you will come with shit …“He regretted.

Finally, the naturalist recalled that this Thursday faces a “very fucked” trial, referring to the appointment he has with those courts by one of the three complaints against him filed by his ex -wife Yuyee and therefore Ask for a “truce.”

“I would ask all Salaseo’s channels to give me a truce of At least a week and stop speculating with my private life. What I have told these people there, but I need peace in my head. Of course, if you have to go to war, you leave with everything, “he concluded.