Grupo Pistacyl has launched the first vintage of contempt Sauvignon Blanc, the first wine that has made with this grape variety under the march of the Rueda Origin Denomination. Likewise, the Valladolid family business has also begun the commercialization of Verdejo contempt on Lías 2024, also covered by the seal of the DO.

With the launch of these novelties, Grupo Pistacyl increases the range of contempt banks that has been producing since 2021 with the grapes from its vineyards located in the Valladolid localities of the dry, pozal of chickens and fresno el viejo, full heart of the denomination of wheel origin.

Sauvignon Blanc’s first round of contempt is limited to a production of 9,000 bottleswhich will be added to the 90,000 green contempt bottles that the company plans to market from the 2024 vintage. Its distribution will be made both in the national and international market, in different restoration and commercial establishments of Andalusia, Aragon, Canary Islands, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Community of Madrid, Community Valencian and Galicia, and also from France, Poland, Poland, Poland, Poland, Poland, Poland, Poland Germany.

The Pistacyl Group Objective is continue to increase the outer presence of its wines with the impulse of the new Sauvignon Blanc contempt and green trimming on lías. With only four years of life, he has already highlighted for his great quality, recognized with a silver medal in the 2022 World Brussels contest.

Also pistachio

Based in the Valladolid town of Pozal de Gallins, Grupo Pistacyl is a family company of long agricultural tradition that since 2008 produces and markets pistachio through the Pistacyl company, currently being the first producer of Castilla y León.

Group’s activity also includes the elaboration of wine from the Rueda Origin Denomination, which markets under the contempt brand, and the provision of agricultural services of viticulture, cultivation of the pistachio and forest through agricultural pistacyl.