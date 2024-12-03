The president of France, Emmanuel Macronannounced this Tuesday that in June 2025 it will organize, jointly with Saudi Arabia, an international conference on the creation of a Palestinian State.

Emmanuel Macron, who made this announcement during his visit to Saudi Arabiaclarified that his country does not recognize Palestine as a State at the moment: “There is a will to do so […]but at the time when it is useful, when it provokes reciprocal movements of recognition.”

The French president did not detail where this conference will be held, but he hoped that it will serve to multiply in “the coming months the diplomatic initiatives to bring everyone on the same path.

Macron also pointed out that the objective is to produce a movement of recognition towards Israel“which will allow for answers in terms of security” to the Jewish State.

“We must convince that the two-state solution is also relevant for Israel,” added the French president.