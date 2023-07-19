The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, considered today that his Chilean counterpart, Gabriel Boric, 37, had “a little more anxiety than the other” leaders during the summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and that For this reason, he criticized the difficulties of some Latin American countries in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the final declaration of the meeting..

“Possibly, because it must have been Boric’s first meeting of the European Union with Latin America, he has a little more anxiety than the others. Only that,” Lula declared during a press conference held this Wednesday in Brussels.

The leaders of the European Union and Celac declared on Tuesday its “deep concern” about “the war in Ukraine” in the final declaration of the summit held in Brussels between Monday and yesterdaywithout the support of Nicaragua.

However, they avoided condemning the Russian aggression after two days in which they negotiated the final text on Ukraine.

During the summit, Boric considered it “important” that Latin America say “clearly” that what is happening in Ukraine “is an imperial, unacceptable war of aggression, in which International Law is violated.”

“I understand that the joint declaration is stuck today because some do not want to say that it is the war against Ukraine. Today it is Ukraine, but tomorrow it could be any of us,” she said.

“Here International Law has been clearly violated, not by both parties; by a party that is invading, which is Russia. And I think that it is important that we say it clearly, in order to advance in agreements,” he completed.

Lula assured today that the leaders at the summit did not spend two days debating Ukraine.

“We all know what Europe thinks, we all know what is happening between Ukraine and Russia. We all know what Latin America thinks. I don’t have to agree with Boric; it is his vision,” he said.

Possibly, the lack of habit of participating in these meetings makes a young person in a hurry.

“Possibly, the lack of habit of participating in these meetings makes a young person rush. But that’s how things happen. The meeting was, from my point of view, extraordinary. From my point of view, it was the most mature meeting in which I participated between Mercosur and the European Union, between Latin America and the European Union,” he said, adding that “an extremely reasonable document of interest to the whole world” was reached.

Lula acknowledged that in his first year as president, in his first term, he went to a G8 meeting “to which he was invited on a plane and he wanted everything to be decided at that moment”.

He indicated that “the vision of 60 countries” was being discussed at the summit between the EU and Celac. “So we have to understand that not everyone agrees with us, not everyone, you know, is in the same rush, has the same vision on everything,” she said.

In April, the Quaest poll placed the positive image of Lula da Silva at 36 percent.

noted that Brazil has been working for peace and for this it has spoken with China, Indonesia and partners from Latin America.

“We need to build a group of countries that at the right time are capable of convincing Russia and Ukraine that peace is the best path. Obviously, I cannot help but understand the nervousness of the European Union. After all, you have countries that border Ukraine,” he assumed.

And he considered “normal” that people who live near Ukraine have a “greater” concern than his for the conflict.

But it is precisely because we are far away that we can have the peace of mind not to get into the mood that the Europeans have and try to create a climate” that is conducive to peace, according to Lula.

He declared that neither the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, nor that of Russia, Vladimir Putin, wants to talk about peace “because they believe they are going to win” the war, but Lula confirmed that the world and countries “are beginning to get tired” of the conflict.

He pointed out that the withdrawal of the soldiers is “part of the peace negotiation” on Ukraine. “We want the war to stop. After the war is over, sit at a table and discuss,” she said.

EFE