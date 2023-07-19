Prime Minister Meloni confirmed the return of the activist to our country immediately after the pardon granted by Al Sisi

Editorial board

The Egyptian student and activist Patrick Zakipardoned today by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in the aftermath of sentence to 3 years in prison imposed by the Court of Mansoura, will be released in the next few hours and already during the day tomorrow, Thursday 20 July, will return to Italy where he resided while he was attending the University of Bologna.

Giorgia Meloni's words about Patrick Zaki — The Prime Minister confirmed Patrick Zaki's imminent return to Italy Giorgia Meloni in a video message shared on their social channels: "Tomorrow Patrick Zaki will return to Italy and I wish him a life of serenity and success from the bottom of my heart". The premier took advantage of the occasion to thank the Italian and Egyptian intelligence and diplomats "who in recent months have never stopped working to arrive at the desired solution".

During the short video message, Giorgia Meloni reiterated that she had been committed since taking office so that the story of Patrick Zaki would end in the best possible way and wanted also thank Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: “Since our first meeting in November, I have raised the question and I have always found that you were listening and available”.

Zaki’s release is imminent — Samweil Tharwatone of Zaki’s defense lawyers, told ANSA that the release of the 32-year-old, arrested upon his arrival in Cairo on February 7, 2020 and temporarily released on December 8, 2021, is imminent: “His mother and uncle have already gone to the New Mansoura police station to await his release. God willing, he will already be home today”.

George Zakifather of the young Egyptian student who only a few days ago managed to graduate remotely in comparative modern literature at the University of Bologna, entrusted his comment to the news agencies: "Praise and thank you Lord for all your gifts and for the presidential amnesty decision for Patrick my son, and I also thank all colleagues, friends and relatives for their noble and honest poetry with us during our crisis, and I wish everyone good health and success".

Waiting for the details of the pardon to Zaki — The reasons that led al-Sisi to grant the presidential pardon have not yet been disclosed, but the situation will certainly be clearer in the coming days, as hoped by Richard Nouryspokesperson for Amnesty International Italy: “The news fills us with joy. We are waiting to hear the details, but we are confident that the moment we have been waiting for so long will soon arrive: to welcome Patrick back to Bologna, to his University, and to dedicate a big graduation party to him which will ideally be a celebration for the whole city and the whole country”.